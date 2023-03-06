The Children's Place and Eli Manning Team Up to Treat Hundreds of NJ Families to a Memorable Day

Leading children's apparel retailer and football icon come together to champion a day of football, fun and philanthropy

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 3rd, The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, and former football champion, Eli Manning, treated hundreds of children and family members to a day of football, fun and philanthropy. The Children's Place and Eli Manning began their day with a visit to the Children's Cancer Institute at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, located at Hackensack University Medical Center. They teamed up to support Tackle Kids Cancer in their dedication to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. Following this visit, The Children's Place and Eli Manning hosted 300+ children and family members at Superdome Sports in Waldwick, NJ.

"Children are at the heart of everything we do at The Children's Place, and to have the opportunity to give back and bring smiles to the hundreds of children and families was incredibly meaningful," said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing at The Children's Place. "Eli is not only an incredible football champion, but also an amazing father and philanthropist. He embodies the winning spirit we hope to instill in every child. We are thrilled to have continued our partnership with Eli on this special day in giving back to our community, together."

Carrying out the brand's commitment in giving back to children and families, Eli Manning and The Children's Place celebrated the start of the Easter season by hand-delivering filled-to-the-brim Easter baskets to the children of Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, plus a special surprise for 7-year old patient and football super-fan, Shane McCooe.

Local New Jersey resident, Shane, currently in the first-grade, a chicken nugget connoisseur, lover of all things monster trucks, and perhaps most notably, an obsessed football fan, shared a heartwarming moment with Eli discussing their love of football and challenged each other to a fun game of trivia.

"It is so meaningful to be able to give back to the kids of Tackle Kids Cancer, and I'm honored to be able to do so alongside a brand like The Children's Place that values community efforts," said Eli Manning. "Seeing the kids today truly made my day, and getting the chance to see Shane and hear his story was really special. I'm thrilled to have partnered with The Children's Place to have made this all possible."

To support the organization's mission, The Children's Place has provided clothing and monetary donations, and will match all associate-made donations to Tackle Kids Cancer through the end of March 2023.

"Pediatric cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in children, yet is highly underrepresented when it comes to government funding," said Alfred P. Gillio, M.D., Director of the Hackensack Meridian Children's Cancer Institute. "We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with Eli Manning, our Tackle Kids Cancer captain, and our newly formed partnership with The Children's Place and Eli Manning to continue our efforts to raise awareness and donations for pediatric cancer research."

Following the morning, The Children's Place and Eli joined forces with former teammate, Shaun O'Hara, to host an afternoon of fun and football at Superdome Sports in Waldwick, NJ.

The players reunited to huddle together on the football field once again, where they played games with 300+ local New Jersey children. The event included fun activities like personalizing graphic tee's from The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection, a competitive obstacle course, football target practice, a thrilling Easter egg hunt, and more.

"We're so grateful to The Children's Place for giving us this incredible community event and the opportunity to combine our passions – football, giving back to our community and family-time," said Shaun O'Hara.

The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection includes a wide selection of quality, trend-right products to outfit the entire family in colors that bring the season to life. Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, and made with quality fabrics, these vibrant matching family styles are available at affordable prices, from $5.99-$49, making The Children's Place the go-to destination for all Easter and spring moments.

The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For further information on The Children's Place, philanthropic efforts, partnerships, and to purchase all of your outfitting needs, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook and YouTube.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com and, as of October 29, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

About Tackle Kids Cancer

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Children's Health to raise money for pediatric cancer research and patient care programs at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital. Donations made to Tackle Kids Cancer directly benefit the essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking cancer research needed to find a cure. Since its launch in September 2015, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $20 million in funds. Visit www.tacklekidscancer.org for more information about Tackle Kids Cancer.

