HONOR Magic5 Series Demonstrates Stunning Visuals Powered by Pixelworks High Frame Rate Display Technology

Brilliant Color Appearance and Ultra-smooth Motion Quality Take the Visual Performance of High-end Smartphone to a New Level

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that among the newly released HONOR Magic5 series smartphones, both the HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Ultimate incorporate Pixelworks' advanced X5 Plus visual processor. By leveraging multiple dimensions of picture quality including frame rate, clarity and color accuracy, the dedicated visual solution aims to bring more visual enjoyment for end users with enhanced immersion and eye-comfort.

As the latest flagship series integrating HONOR's technological innovations, the HONOR Magic5 series has achieved comprehensive breakthroughs in the fields of photography, display, communication and battery life. In terms of visual display, the HONOR Magic5 Pro and the HONOR Magic5 Ultimate showcase competitive performance driven by the hardware combination of Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Pixelworks' X5 Plus visual processor as well as the stunning and eye-protecting display panel which tops DXOMARK Display Rankings. These advantages together provide an all-round guarantee for users to enjoy a prolonged and immersive visual experience.

Powered by Pixelworks visual processing technologies, the HONOR Magic5 Pro and the HONOR Magic5 Ultimate smartphones bring users multiple visual benefits including:

MotionEngine® Technology— Pixelworks MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology supports the optimization of visual quality for both video and game content. For video content, the content-optimized motion processing can boost content frame rate in video Apps up to 60fps, which effectively mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between content and the display, thus providing increased visual smoothness and stability for native frame rate games. For game content, the technology uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate game content to higher frame rates of up to 90fps or 120fps, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving the original artistic intent of game creators on a high refresh rate screen. Compared to running native high frame rate games, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowers overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. This functionality has been adapted to multiple popular video Apps and mobile games.

Always-HDR mode – Pixelworks uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more colors and details for the vast majority of gaming and video content, which is often in native SDR (standard dynamic range) format, to enable a cinematic visual experience.

Professional Color Calibration – Every HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Ultimate smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks and supports color gamut of 100% P3 and sRGB, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors as seen in most real-world visual scenarios.

Smooth Brightness Control – This feature provides finely tuned and automatic luminance control that enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions in response to changes in ambient light.

True Flesh Tones – A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, video captured on the phone or popular movies.

"As HONOR's high-end flagship smartphone, HONOR Magic5 Series aims to bring users an all-round innovative experience through abundant technological breakthroughs," said Kun Li, GM of Magic Series Products, HONOR. "We are glad to continue the cooperation with Pixelworks on HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Ultimate smartphones. With the adoption of Pixelworks' advanced visual display technology, we hope our consumers can truly feel satisfied with the cinematic visual quality and silky-smooth gaming experience on our smartphone products."

"Congratulations on the launch of the HONOR Magic5 series!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "HONOR's technological innovation permeates all aspects of user experience. From performance, photography, display, manufacturing process, system, security and other fields, HONOR has always been at the forefront of the industry. It is a pleasure for us to continue cooperation with HONOR in terms of visual display. We hope that Pixelworks' visual processing technology can help HONOR further improve the display quality of videos and games as part of bringing a more immersive and comfortable visual experience to consumers."

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.