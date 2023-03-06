Robert Half Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to the list of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the sixth consecutive year. Robert Half has been included every year since the list first debuted in 2018.

To compile the list, Barron's analyzes the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in five key categories: employees, customers, community, planet and shareholders.

"This recognition reaffirms our standing as a responsible corporate citizen whose ESG policies and programs are making a positive impact – both internally and externally," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half.

Robert Half's Leading with Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021 details the company's social and environmental commitments – from diversity, equity and inclusion to cybersecurity and privacy to talent attraction, retention and development. The 2022 report will be released in mid-April.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com to learn more about its environmental, social and governance initiatives.

