AMERICA'S #1 CAT TREAT BRAND INTRODUCES NEW TEMPTATIONS™ ADULT DRY CAT FOOD, CAUSING CATS TO LOSE IT WITH EXCITEMENT

The New Mealtime Offering is launching Exclusively at Walmart for Cat Parents Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat parents and their favorite felines have known and loved the irresistibility of TEMPTATIONS treats for more than 20 years. Now, the makers of America's favorite cat treats* are expanding their offerings to mealtime with the new TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food. The new dry cat food, available exclusively at Walmart, includes delicious crunchy and creamy pockets mixed in the dry kibble that cats are sure to come running for! The brand is also releasing a new treat product called TEMPTATIONS™ TENDER FILLS™ treats, expanding the flavor offerings of their TEMPTATIONS™ Creamy Purrrr-ée treats and introducing a new brand platform.

New TEMPTATIONS™ Adult Dry Cat Food, available in four irresistible flavors, exclusively at Walmart (PRNewswire)

"Our TEMPTATIONS brand has an established history of irresistibility, with a loyal feline fanbase that loves TEMPTATIONS treats. We hear from cat parents all the time about how much their cats go crazy for them, so the natural next step was to bring that same delicious appeal to mealtime," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President, Marketing, Mars Petcare North America. "Cats can sometimes be hard to please, but we love them for it. Part of being a cat parent is trying to earn the approval of your cat, and we know the new TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food will help break down that cool cat exterior and allow a new and unique way for cats and their parents to bond."

Not only does TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food come in four purr-worthy flavors that cats will love – Tasty Chicken, Seafood Medley, Tempting Tuna & Chicken and Block Party BBQ – it also provides 35 essential nutrients and is made with high-quality protein to help support healthy muscles.

"The new TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food gives our customers a new way to experience a brand they already love," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President, Merchandising, Pets, Walmart. "TEMPTATIONS treats have always been a favorite in the pet aisle at our stores and online, and we know our cat parent customers will be thrilled to be the first to try this new product for their feline friends."

TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food will be sold exclusively at Walmart, online and at more than 4,000 stores nationwide, starting this month. Cats can get their paws on their new favorite dry food in 3.15-lb bags for $5.98 and 13.5-lb bags for $14.98. Product availability will expand to additional retailers in the fall of 2023 to bring the new product to even more cat parents nationwide.

CATS LOSE THEIR COOL™

Coinciding with the TEMPTATIONS brand extending its paws into mealtime, they are launching a new brand platform: CATS LOSE THEIR COOL, a playful take on cats' reactions to the irresistibility of TEMPTATIONS products. Cat parents know that cats are cool, really cool – sometimes painfully, irritatingly cool – but luckily, TEMPTATIONS treats and food are there to keep that cool in check. This idea is brought to life in the new CATS LOSE THEIR COOL ads, which feature felines as typical "cool" archetypes - like a teenager, a fashionista, an artist and food critic - and show how the irresistibility of TEMPTATIONS treats and food can break down the barrier of even the coolest of cats to create more fun moments between cats and cat parents.

To celebrate the launch of TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food and the new platform, the brand is offering cat parents across the country the chance to win a $10,000 gift card to Walmart – to use in store or on walmart.com – a one-year supply of TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food and treats and more. Now through April 15, 2023, cat parents can enter by uploading a photo or video of their cat losing their cool over the new mealtime offering. The entry form, full contest details, official rules and eligibility restrictions can be found at TEMPTATIONSCatsLoseTheirCool.com.

TEMPTATIONS Treats Expansion

Making it easier for cats and their owners to share in even more fun, playful bonding moments, the TEMPTATIONS brand is also expanding its treat offerings with a new product called TEMPTATIONS TENDER FILLS treats and two new flavors of their TEMPTATIONS Creamy Purrrr-ée treats.

NEW TEMPTATIONS TENDER FILLS treats are a unique new product with an open pocket design that allows cat parents to see the irresistible dual texture. Crunchy on the outside with double the creamy filling vs. TEMPTATIONS Classics, these treats are made with real meat and come in three irresistible flavors – Roasted Chicken Grilled Salmon and Seared Tuna

The TEMPTATIONS Creamy Purrrr-ée treats will now be available in two new flavors – Beef Liver and Cheese . Currently available in Chicken, Salmon and Tuna flavors, TEMPTATIONS Creamy Purrrr-ée treats are irresistible creamy cat treats that delivers delicious flavors cats love in the perfectly soft texture they can't get enough of. It can be served conveniently as a snack, given by hand for playful bonding or used as an extra-special cat food topper to make mealtime even more fun.

To learn more about TEMPTATIONS Dry Cat Food, TEMPTATIONS TENDER FILLS treats, TEMPTATIONS Creamy Purrrr-ée treats and the brand's full range of products, visit TemptationsTreats.com or follow the TEMPTATIONS brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About the TEMPTATIONS Brand

Cats everywhere have made TEMPTATIONS™ America's #1 cat treat brand*, and now the brand is expanding to main meal. With a strong brand heritage for more than 20 years, irresistible TEMPTATIONS treats and dry food make cats come running, truly living up to the brand's slogan: CATS LOSE THEIR COOL™. TEMPTATIONS cat treats can be found nationwide where pet food is sold, and TEMPTATIONS Adult Dry Cat Food can be found exclusively at Walmart. For more information, please visit www.TemptationsTreats.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

*Based on 2022 Nielsen sales data

New TEMPTATIONS™ TENDER FILLS treats, with two times more filling in the creamy center than TEMPTATIONS Classics (PRNewswire)

The TEMPTATIONS™ brand highlights its irresistibility with new CATS LOSE THEIR COOL™ brand platform (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The TEMPTATIONS Brand) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEMPTATIONS