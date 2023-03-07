ESSENTIA® WATER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ACTOR & PRODUCER MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Brown to star in an upcoming installment of the brand's "Stop for Nothing" campaign series, which celebrates resilience and staying true to who you are

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., has announced a new partnership with Emmy-nominated actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown. Millie will be featured in an upcoming installment of Essentia's "Stop for Nothing" campaign series, which highlights how she balances her many roles – both on and off the screen – by taking a moment to hydrate and recenter.

Essentia Water debuts its new partnership with Millie Bobby Brown by sharing a behind the scenes look at Millie's first day on set. (PRNewswire)

"Growing up in the spotlight was challenging, but also rewarding in ways that you may not expect," said Millie Bobby Brown. "Acting gave me a sense of purpose at a young age, which has fueled the strength and resilience I needed to stay true to myself, to this day. That's why I'm excited to partner with Essentia – to help inspire others in discovering their own paths to resilience, and ultimately, the strength to always be relentlessly themselves."

No stranger to success, Millie is known for her breakout roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies. She's also an accomplished producer and business owner, as the founder of her own clean beauty and skincare line. Essentia and Millie's shared appreciation for hydration make them natural partners, especially with many of her products being focused on total body hydration.

"In developing my skincare line, I've discovered how hydration plays a key role in healthy, glowing skin," said Millie. "Learning how to take better care of my skin — especially after years of wearing heavy makeup on set — inspired me to help others my age to do the same. Something as simple as staying hydrated with Essentia Water can make a huge difference – it all starts from within!"

Millie recently wrapped production on the final season of her popular streaming series, so her newfound partnership with Essentia comes as she moves fearlessly into her next chapter. In celebration of the collaboration, fans can enter to win a year's supply of Essentia Water, plus get a look behind the scenes at a Day in the Life of Millie Bobby Brown. The content will offer fans a sneak peek at Millie's first day on set with Essentia, including exclusive tips about her skincare routine, how she stays focused on what's important, and more.

"Millie continues to break barriers as a young woman in Hollywood, and at Essentia we believe in celebrating those who're fiercely committed to pursuing their goals," said Zola Kane, Head of Marketing at Essentia Water. "Millie and Essentia share a passion for resilience and relentless drive, which Millie has gracefully demonstrated since her on-screen debut in 2013. We couldn't be prouder to welcome her to Essentia Nation."

Essentia's "Stop for Nothing" series launched in 2022 and highlights how Essentia's Supercharged Ionized Alkaline Water not only hydrates but can help promote a sense of renewal to keep your mind and body focused on achieving your goals. The campaign films can be viewed on Essentia's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/essentiawater.

Follow along on Instagram @essentiawater to learn more about the Essentia Water x Millie Bobby Brown giveaway or visit EssentiaWater.com to find your closest retailer.

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*Based on national sales data (SPINS/IRI/WFM L52 WKS). Period ending 8/07/22.

Courtesy of Essentia Water (PRNewsfoto/Essentia Water) (PRNewswire)

