Launch Ceremony of the Sailing Project: Translation and Promotion of Works in Literature Summit Plan for A New Era Successfully Held in Beijing

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch ceremony of the Sailing Project: Translation and Promotion of Works in Literature Summit for A New Era was successfully held at Beijing's National Museum of Modern Chinese Literature on the afternoon of February 23, 2023.

The event was sponsored by the China Writers Association, and hosted by Literature Research Department of China Writers Association and China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. The following members attended the event where they jointly initiated the "Sailing Project: Translation and Promotion of Works in Literature": Tie Ning, President of the China Writers Association; Zhang Hongsen, Vice President of the China Writers Association; Li Jingze, Vice President of the China Writers Association; Chang Bo, President of China Publishing Group Co., Ltd.; Hassane Rabehi, Algerian Ambassador to China; Kim Jin Gon, Director of the Korean Cultural Center in China; and Judith Oriol, Cultural Attache for Books and Debates of Ideas, French Embassy in China. The signing ceremony concerning the relevant works' copyrights was held during the launch ceremony. The parties involved agreed on their intent to export the copyrights of the following works: In Mists and Clouds (Persian edition); Eighteen Stanzas of Liangzhou (English edition); Northern Stream (Vietnamese edition); In the Moon (French edition and Hindi edition); and Never Get Old (English edition and Korean edition). The authors of the above works and representatives of publishing organizations from China and other countries signed the agreements online and offline respectively at the same time.

As implemented under the Literature Summit Plan for A New Era, the "Sailing Project: Translation and Promotion of Works in Literature" aims to translate Chinese literary works into foreign languages. The works listed in the Literature Summit Plan are full of vivid and rich stories or information about China today. The launch of the Project builds a bridge for overseas publishers and translators to better learn about the modern literature and culture of China, facilitates the cultural communication between China and other countries & regions, and aids the mutual learning among civilizations.

