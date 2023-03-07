Upway, the #1 Trusted in the Electric Bikes Marketplace, Launches in the U.S.

The top certified electric bike provider strives to make electric mobility accessible through the largest and most trusted selection of pre-owned electric bikes in the country up to a fraction of the cost.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Upway , the top internationally certified electric bike marketplace, announces the official launch of operations in the United States, making electric mobility affordable, easy and trustworthy for everyone. Having recently closed a $25-million Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital, Upway has refurbished and certified more than 10,000 electric bikes to date throughout Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and France since its official launch in 2021.

Electric bikes are one of the country's largest growing transportation categories, expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent from 2022 to 2030 . Pillared on accessibility, cost effectiveness and sustainability, Upway is shifting gears towards better mobility and enabling riders to get in the saddle without overpaying for a high-quality e-bike. The first-of-its-kind marketplace offers new and veteran electric bike riders a trusted one-stop-shop to buying, selling, and educating about the various types of electric bikes, up to 60 percent off retail. Additionally, whether riders are buying or selling, Upway acts as a resource for electric bike enthusiasts to learn more about the positive environmental impacts of electric mobility.

"We want to provide our customers in the U.S. with not only the largest selection of electric bikes that cater to different types of riders and interests, but also the convenience and simplicity in placing and receiving an order that is hassle-free, affordable, and reliable without the fear of fraudulence," said Toussant Wattinne, CEO and Co-Founder of Upway. "Since the pandemic, we have continued to see a significant spike in sales, as electric bikes provide a multitude of benefits such as emission-free transportation, energy efficiency, lower cost, physical health, and more. Our goal at Upway is to be at the forefront of not only providing the consumer with an extensive selection of certified electric bikes from leading brands, but also provide them comfort in knowing that every product carried in our warehouse has been officially certified from leading mechanics in the industry and will be ready to safely ride upon arrival."

Upway delivers across the continental U.S. and carries models across several categories including City/Hybrid, Road, Mountain, Cargo, and Folding. The marketplace also features electric bikes from top tier American brands like Specialized, Cannondale, and Rad Power and allows customers to discover brands like Gazelle, Riese & Müller or VanMoof that have already proven their value overseas.

In addition to providing customers with the trusted pre-owned electric bikes from several of the most noted brands in the electric bike landscape, Upway sets the handlebars high on quality and expertise. All their e-bikes go through a rigorous inspection process, making sure each one is as close to new as possible. Once certified, Upway extends a one-year warranty for each of their products, with the major components also guaranteed for one year confident that customers have made a choice they won't backpedal on.

About Upway

Upway was founded in 2021 by Toussaint Wattinne and Stéphane Ficaja. Offering certified electric bikes from a large selection in a convenient way, Upway delivers electric bikes directly to homes at an affordable price, after a careful certification process by a team of professional mechanics. Upway offers consumers the opportunity to purchase a used electric bike under a one-year warranty – supporting a mission of sustainability, reliability, trustworthiness and mobility for the masses. Currently, the certified electric bikes are delivered to homes in just a few days, available in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, and the United States, are sold via the company's own online store and offer free 14 day returns.

