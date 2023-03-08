ANNOUNCING THE 2023 FAST COMPANY GRILL AT SXSW

The Fast Company Grill will host four days of innovation and networking, featuring some of the brightest lights and rising stars in tech, music, social media, and more

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company is returning to SXSW with its annual Fast Company Grill in Austin, TX, March 10–13, at Cedar Door (201 Brazos Street). This exclusive four-day hub of business visionaries, diverse leaders, and innovative artists will be open daily, with a full slate of panels, demos, and interactive experiences.

Fast Company Grill headliners include: Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe; Jimmy Chin, filmmaker and The North Face Athlete; Dawn Laguens, Chief of Global Strategy and Innovation of Planned Parenthood; Jen Wong, COO of Reddit; and Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter, among others.

Every night at the Grill will feature live performances from some of music's hottest up-and-coming artists including Mexican singer Foudeqush, most recently featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; Brody Brown, rapper and 7-time GRAMMY® Award-winner, and hitmaker for Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic; West London-born and New York-based singer-songwriter Adam Masterson; and Manu Manzo, Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer.

"From the moment I became editor of this iconic brand last summer, I've been looking forward to hosting my first Fast Company Grill," says Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. "We have booked a diverse and electric lineup of talent across the worlds of tech, music, media, fashion, retail, and entertainment—the full sweep of the Fast Company universe. The Grill will light it up for four days straight, and I can't wait."

Complimentary lunch and drinks will be served daily, including a greens boost bar serving mocktails from Athletic Greens using AG1 powder, a nutritional supplement.

Complete list of headliners:

Anne Wojcicki , CEO, 23andMe

Jimmy Chin , filmmaker ( Free Solo, Wild Life ) and The North Face Athlete

Dawn Laguens , Chief of Global Strategy and Innovation at Planned Parenthood

Jen Wong , COO, Reddit

Everette Taylor , CEO, Kickstarter

Terence Carter , Co-president and Head of TV, Westbrook

Jessica Rafuse , Director of Strategic Partnerships and Policy, Microsoft

Dr. Laurie Santos , Professor and Host, The Happiness Lab

Fenton Bailey , Co-founder, World of Wonder

Brent Weinstein , Chief Development Officer, Candle Media

John Hendrickson , Staff Writer, The Atlantic, and author of Life on Delay

Jess Pires-Jancose , Dallas Outreach and Organizing Manager, Avow Texas

Schedule of performances:

Friday, March 10 : Adam Masterson , British singer-songwriter

Saturday, March 11 : Manu Manzo , Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer

Sunday, March 12 : Brody Brown , 7-time GRAMMY® Award-winner who has written hits for Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic

Monday, March 13 : Foudeqush, Rising Mexican electronic pop musician whose music was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

SPONSOR HIGHLIGHTS:

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) will showcase its Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) application, a first-of-its-kind, artificial intelligence-powered mobile app to empower visually impaired users to apply makeup more easily and confidently. ELC's Chief Information Officer Michael Smith will discuss the journey of developing the app and the company's focus on inclusive and accessible beauty.

GS1 US will invite attendees to experience a new dimension in barcodes, play an interactive product scavenger hunt, and unlock fun giveaways.

Guardant Health will explore the future of healthcare and how to ensure innovative technologies reach patients at every bedside. Discover how revolutionary advancements are unlocking opportunities, especially for cancer control and diagnostics, and how we can ensure equitable access to the promise these technologies hold.

Loop Media will host an insightful panel on the importance of creating curated customer experiences—and how to do so effectively. Hear how forward-thinking businesses are harnessing the power of music, digital video, and more to drive brand loyalty and repeat purchases. Additionally, in a Loop Media fireside chat with TikTok's Dan Page, attendees will hear about their innovative partnership and the art of content curation for their audiences.

Pella Windows and Doors will explore how environments can define and elevate communities in a panel covering key trends from material and technology innovation to interior and exterior design. Hear how high-quality buildings form the bedrock of sustainability, urban strategy, and community engagement.

Sierra Club and Electric Vehicle Association will host a panel examining the current transition to electric vehicles (EVs), and how auto companies must play an important role by accelerating production in order to mitigate the climate crisis and meet consumer demand. This timely session will bring together a diverse group of auto industry and sustainability experts. In a separate fireside chat, join Electric Vehicle Association's Elaine Borseth as she shares her vision for an all-electric future and discusses what is still needed to make the transition to clean energy vehicles by 2035.

The Fast Company Grill is open to invited guests and credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: fastcopress@kivvit.com events.fastcompany.com/fcgrill | #FCGRILL| @fastcompany

