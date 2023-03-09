Bechtel to Deliver Electric School Bus Charging Infrastructure

Company will build infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging for North America's largest school bus operator

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel was selected by First Student, the largest provider of student transportation services in North America, to support its industry-leading electrification efforts. Bechtel will immediately start designing and building charging stations for one of First Student's electrification projects in the U.S. The two companies intend to partner on more electric vehicle deployments in the future, with Bechtel providing engineering, procurement, and construction services.

"Bechtel provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to fleet customers so they can focus on their core business, whether it is safely moving students or delivering packages," said Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Manufacturing & Technology business. "Vehicle fleet operators are instrumental in the electric vehicle transition. Bechtel will help First Student advance their electrification goals by being a one-stop partner through design and build."

According to First Student, in addition to environmental benefits, electric school buses are more efficient and require less maintenance.

"First Student is leading the way in school bus electrification, and we look forward to working with Bechtel to drive more change," said First Student Head of Electrification Kevin L. Matthews. "Thousands of our students are already benefiting from riding emissions-free school buses as part of our commitment to create a safer, cleaner, and quieter ride to school. First Student is on track to convert 30,000 of our buses to electric by 2035, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and positively impacting the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

Bechtel provides a range of services in the electrification market, including feasibility studies, site selection, front-end engineering design, procurement services, construction management, and project management.

"Bechtel offers predictable project outcomes across the electric vehicle value chain," said Justin Britt, general manager for Electric Vehicles at Bechtel. "Building a future of vehicle electrification means investing in infrastructure today in everything from raw material extraction, processing plants, battery component manufacturing, final assembly, charging stations, and recycling."

Bechtel's portfolio of sustainability projects includes electrifying transportation systems, expanding renewables, transitioning from coal to gas, improving energy efficiencies, decarbonizing existing infrastructure, deploying zero-emission nuclear energy, switching to zero-emission hydrogen fuel, and generating energy storage solutions.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. bechtel.com

About First Student, Inc.

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 46,000 buses.

