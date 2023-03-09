CCMR3 Onboards 24-year Industry Veteran To Vice President of Execution

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCMR3, a leading provider of accounts receivable and collection services, today announced the promotion of Christian Lehr to Vice President of Execution. In this role, he will oversee the steady stream of cross-functional projects and initiatives, interacting with all departments and divisions of CCMR3 to ensure a comprehensive and cohesive path forward.

Since 1999, Christian Lehr has served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Healthcare-I, L.L.C., a healthcare receivables management company out of Phoenix, Arizona. In 2022, HCI became a wholly owned subsidiary of CCMR3. Though HCI continues to operate as a stand-alone entity, Lehr has assumed the position of Vice President of Execution at CCMR3 to utilize his 24 years of experience as an agency owner in the collections industry and provide guidance, expertise, and hands-on assistance.

"Over the last year, CCMR3 has experienced significant growth, and for the foreseeable future, we have developed aggressive growth plans through sales and acquisitions," says Jacob Corlyon, CEO of CCMR3. "As our team executes these goals, Christian will be instrumental in presenting new ideas and bringing a fresh perspective. We look forward to all the opportunities ahead for CCMR3 with him on board."

As the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HCI, Lehr has experience overseeing and building on projects and processes, which will ensure his success in his position at CCMR3. These processes include a Blueprint certification through ACA International (formerly PPMS), implementing IT infrastructure with no MSP, integration of dialer within collection software, and many enhancements and modifications to home-grown collection software.

"CCMR3 is poised to grow significantly in 2023 and be a leader in the accounts receivable industry," says Lehr. "As the Vice President of Execution, I can provide the CEO and management team with the insights I've gained over the last two decades in the industry. I look forward to managing cross-department and cross-divisional continuity, integrating new clients, and helping CCMR3 navigate tremendous growth."

About CCMR3

CCMR3 provides modern, technology-driven revenue recovery solutions, debt purchasing, and litigation services for enterprises that need engagement with empathy, experience with compliance, and excellence in revenue recovery. Leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and machine learning combined with a service-focused approach, CCMR3 helps organizations from a variety of industries protect their brands and improve their bottom lines. To learn more, visit www.ccmr3.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

