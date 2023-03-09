RLH Equity Partners Invests in Leading Workforce Consulting Firm, Connors Group LLC

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce its investment in Connors Group LLC, which provides specialized expertise at the intersection of productivity, employee satisfaction and customer service. Connors Group's consultants help enterprise clients in the retail, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors design and implement innovative work processes. These processes improve the customer experience and increase revenue and profitability, while providing client teams with meaningful work and career opportunities. Connors Group's expertise spans industrial engineering, human capital management, operational technology, strategic consulting, and software implementation. With this unique breadth of capabilities, the Company has brought its clients the right approaches and tools to create operational excellence for over 15 years.

RLH team members Kevin Cantrell and Yumee Song commented, "Connors Group is well positioned to help its clients adapt to an era of rapid changes in the workforce. The combined impacts of e-commerce, rising consumer service expectations, flexible omni-channel retail, re-shoring of manufacturing, increased compensation expectations, and labor shortages create the need for significant improvements in how employees are deployed in the enterprise. The Company's substantial revenue growth in recent years is a testament to the convergence of these trends and to Connors Group's ability to generate substantial ROI for its enterprise clients."

RLH Equity Partners invests, together with entrepreneurial leadership teams, in uniquely positioned, high growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises. Our portfolio companies span the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors and typically have $30-150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team, which averages 15 years of private equity experience, provides strategic and operational guidance to our portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Our insights and processes to drive enterprise value have been honed over RLH's 40+ year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

