SAS earns top 3 honor in the Chartis RiskTech100 2023

CARY, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research named SAS the No. 3 overall risk and compliance technology provider for 2023. The results were revealed in the analyst firm's latest Chartis RiskTech100®, renowned as the preeminent annual analysis and ranking of the world's risk technology market. SAS rose from 2022's fourth-place finish, buoyed by financial services-focused innovation and its acquisition of Kamakura Corp., announced last June.

SAS has climbed two places since 2021, breaking the #RiskTech 100's Top 3 in 2023. #RiskManagement

"SAS' smart acquisition of Kamakura has helped broaden its financial services sector coverage and expand capabilities in key areas like liquidity, interest rate and market risk," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "This, combined with the transformation of SAS' risk solutions portfolio on cloud-native SAS® Viya®, underscores its commitment to innovation across the full end-to-end risk management life cycle."

In addition to cracking the top 3, the AI and analytics leader also earned five category wins, including:

Model Risk Management.

Enterprise Stress Testing.

Risk and Finance Integration.

Balance Sheet Risk Management.

IFRS 9.

As highlighted in its RiskTech100 winner's profile, SAS has topped the Risk and Finance Integration and IFRS 9 categories several years running.

SAS: Top 5 since 2005

The Chartis RiskTech100 is known as Chartis Research's flagship report, comprising an annual Top 100 ranking of the world's major risk and compliance technology vendors. Results reflect market trend research coupled with Chartis analysts' expert opinions, based on an extensive nine-month research and assessment process. Vendors are scored on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation.

"Top 5 since 2005, and up two places in two years, SAS has retained a position in the RiskTech100's uppermost echelon since the report's debut – the only vendor to do so," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions at SAS. "But we aren't resting on our rich legacy or reputation as the leader in analytics.

"SAS continues to innovate where our customers are requesting deeper insight and trustworthy risk management solutions – in areas like interest rate and liquidity risk analytics, credit risk modeling and decisioning, model risk management, and actuarial transformation, to name a few. By aligning with market needs as we reinvent and modularize our risk portfolio on cloud-first SAS Viya, SAS aims to grow in partnership with our customers and remain the most trusted name in analytics."

SAS' other analyst accolades in banking technology include recognition for anti-money laundering solutions, enterprise fraud management, real-time interaction management and more. Visit us online to learn how SAS' banking analytics solutions with embedded AI can drive transformation across risk management, fraud and financial crimes compliance, and customer experience.

