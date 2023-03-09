Topia Celebrates Transformational Year with Strong Customer Growth & New Solutions to Help Companies Manage Dynamic Workforce Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty, Topia , the world's leading global talent mobility and distributed workforce platform, has pushed forward with transformational growth and innovation over the last year, delivering groundbreaking workforce mobility management solutions that enable some of the world's largest, most recognized brands to thrive through globally distributed and mobile work.

Topia's unrelenting commitment to addressing customers' needs with timely, automated solutions that simplify talent mobility management has driven significant year-over-year growth in enterprise customers, strategic acquisition and product innovation, along with recognition as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for third consecutive year, setting the industry standard for Global Talent Mobility management.

"Now more than ever, companies need smart solutions that allow them to be agile and responsive to changing market conditions and do more with fewer resources, while still effectively supporting and managing a heavily distributed workforce," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO at Topia. "Once again, Topia has risen to the challenge, providing digital transformation and compliance automation through our data-driven rules engines and SaaS solutions that deliver immediate value to our customers. I'm extremely proud of our team for their innovation and commitment to our clients' success."

The Director of Mobility at a Fortune 500 Company and customer of Topia said, "With 2022 presenting a sea change in the way mobility needed to be delivered in our company on account of return to office and a worsening economic climate, the work done with Topia to digitize our program and integrate vendors and systems has enabled us to continue getting our employees to where they need to be and support our business while needing to reduce our headcount and delivery costs by nearly half."

Dozens of new marquee customers have come to trust Topia for its visionary solutions and unique ability to deliver the efficiency, scale and innovation they need to maintain compliance and a competitive edge in today's dynamic HR environment, all packaged into user-friendly products that both employees and business leaders actually want to use. In the last year alone, Topia has closed deals with some of the world's largest and most prestigious companies across a wide range of sectors and geographies including:

Four of the Fortune 500

Three of the world's largest companies in the energy, wind power and food services sectors

One of the world's best-known apparel and retail brands

World leaders in the semiconductor, telecommunications and engineering/design industries

One of Canada's largest pension investment managers

Companies in France , Germany , the Netherlands , Sweden , the UK, India and the US and Canada

In addition to signing new customers, Topia also executed successful go-lives with two new Fortune 500 companies and some of the world's largest companies in the technology, manufacturing and IT services industries, including one of Asia-Pacific's largest e-commerce companies.

As the world opened back up over the last year, Topia refined and expanded its product offerings to address customers' growing needs for compliance and workflow automation. In addition to acquiring Pearl Global Tech to bring automated immigration compliance and travel and visa risk management to the Topia platform, the company launched two new solutions to help companies manage resurgent business travel and evolving hybrid work demands.

Its new Pre-Travel Risk Management solution provides instant visa, travel risk and tax/payroll compliance assessments, saving companies on average five hours and $500 per assessment per traveler compared to manual review.

The company's Remote Work Management solution leverages configurable logic and automation to streamline the remote work request process so HR and mobility teams aren't burdened with conducting additional manual reviews. It also ensures tax, immigration, payroll and other compliance while helping companies understand the impact of remote work on their broader business and team effectiveness through access to reporting and important insights.

"Topia remains steadfastly committed to meeting our customers' needs through product enhancements that help them succeed in an ever-changing macro environment," Farshchi added. "Last year alone we delivered 50% of customer feature requests, with an additional 20% on the roadmap for the coming year. We're not slowing down and there's much more to come from Topia."

A Partner/Principal of one of Topia's leading global strategic alliance partner firms added, "Digital transformation and meaningful efficiency gains are key themes for mobility programs in the current environment, and the Topia One platform is having a significant impact in enabling shared clients meet their objectives in this regard."

As part of its growth strategy, Topia has doubled down on its commitment to industry-leading privacy and data security over the last year, achieving both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance, enabling clients to partner with Topia with confidence. The company has also secured a new patent for its groundbreaking work in unsupervised machine learning models, laying a strong foundation for continuing innovation and growth.

To learn more about Topia's award-winning global talent mobility solutions, visit www.topia.com .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

