Mayors Celebrate Two Years of Progress Since Passage of ARPA

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow marks the two-year anniversary of the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). A critical component of this legislation was direct fiscal relief to local governments, which were devastated by unprecedented need and budget shortfalls as a result of the pandemic. Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors has released a new video highlighting the impact ARPA has had on cities. Additionally, below is a statement from Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

While there is still work left to do—thanks to ARPA, cities continue to lead the way and drive the nation's recovery.

"Today, mayors celebrate the second anniversary of the American Rescue Plan Act becoming law, and we appreciate the progress it has made possible for American cities. Mayors were on the frontlines of the unprecedented crisis the pandemic brought to their communities. As tax revenues dried up, vital city services shut down and small businesses went under, mayors across the political spectrum recognized that a strong local-federal partnership would be required to make a full recovery. Together, Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors tirelessly advocated for the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Over the past two years, cities across the country have used these funds responsibly to recover lost revenue, keep police and firefighters on the job, fight hunger and get children back in school. They also have been able to invest these funds in a range of critical programs—including those that address homelessness, support workforce development, and improve public safety—all of which have served to further strengthen our communities and address the long-term negative impacts of Covid.

"Mayors remain grateful for the leadership of President Biden and members of Congress who heard our call for direct local assistance and made it a priority. While there is still work left to do—thanks to ARPA, cities continue to lead the way and drive the nation's recovery."

