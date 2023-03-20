DOMINICA FEATURED IN TIME'S ANNUAL LIST OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST PLACES

ROSEAU, Dominica, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME magazine has revealed its highly anticipated third annual list of the World's Greatest Places, featuring 50 extraordinary travel destinations around the world, including the Caribbean island of Dominica.

TIME compiled the list by soliciting nominations of places, including countries, regions, cities, and towns, from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. Readers can view the full list on TIME's website. This is the first time Dominica has been featured on the list.

"To be recognized by such a prestigious, internationally recognized publication is a true testament to the culture, natural beauty, and wonders Dominica has to offer travelers," said Hon Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism. "We are extremely proud of the growth in tourism we have seen recently, and we look forward to welcoming new adventurers to our island."

Known as the 'The Nature Island,' Dominica offers a unique vacation experience for adventure travelers with its scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, hot springs and lakes, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching, and canyoning, which the magazine showcases as the appeal for a visit to this green island.

Coulibri Ridge, a 14-suite, off-grid, discreet luxury resort perched atop a mountain ridge in southern Dominica and member of Beyond Green, is also spotlighted as its recent opening has earned acclaim for its design and mission. The resort, which is the result of more than 20 years of research, environmental testing, infrastructure building, and community engagement, ensures the highest degree of sustainability, respectful development, and community collaboration.

"This recognition validates the power of sustainable tourism and nature-inspired luxury," said Dominique Marchand, the resort's General Manager. "The tourism industry in Dominica is committed to bringing sustainability to the forefront of the travel experience, and what we have created here is a shining example of how to make it work."

TIME also features the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, a new experience that mirrors Dominica's famous Waitukubuli National Trail, a long-distance hiking trail that runs the length of the island. The Waitukubuli Sea Trail, which launched earlier this year, is a seven-day adventure that covers 40 miles by kayak and runs along the island's Caribbean coastline.

"This accolade from TIME, in addition to the accolades recently bestowed on Dominica by Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet, CNN and others signals that Dominica is a true hidden gem that is ready to be discovered by travelers looking for a new and unique vacation experience."

To learn more about Dominica, visit www.discoverdominica.com, explore the destination's YouTube channel, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dominica:

With unspoiled natural beauty, lush rainforests, stunning waterfalls, and world-renowned hiking trails, Dominica is a paradise for adventure seekers and nature lovers. The island is located south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Its Creole culture, a unique blend of African, French, and indigenous Kalinago traditions, is evident in its music, dance, and cuisine. Visitors to the island can experience its natural and cultural wonders through a variety of activities, including hiking, snorkeling, whale watching, and exploring historic sites, among others. The island offers a range of accommodations, from luxury resorts and boutique hotels to guesthouses and eco-lodges.

Air travelers can connect to Dominica directly from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways, (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, and United) from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val'Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.

