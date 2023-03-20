Marlon Davis Joins COPILOT as VP of Business Development

HUB national business development and sales expert, tapped to join pharmaceutical services and patient support company in next stage of accelerated growth.

MAITLAND, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services LLC ("COPILOT"), a leading HUB specialty patient support services portfolio company of QHP Capital, LP—a life science focused private equity firm, announced today that Marlon Davis will join company as Vice President of Business Development.

Marlon joins COPILOT from AmerisourceBergen's LASH Group and Biopharma Services.

Marlon joins COPILOT from AmerisourceBergen's LASH Group and Biopharma Services and is a seasoned business development executive with patient services, pharmaceutical services including specialty pharmacy, and national sales experience at several pharmaceutical manufacturers. Prior to LASH Group, Marlon worked at AppianRx—a manufacturer patient support service and specialty pharmacy provider—as SVP of Sales & Marketing. Marlon transitioned to patient services solutions after spending twenty-one years working as a successful sales executive at Sunovion, Allergan, and Iroko.

"Marlon's unique experience having worked on the client side as well as pharmaceutical services, combined with deep expertise in developing and managing high achieving sales team, positions him to design and lead the business development function through this pivotal stage of accelerated growth, said Chuck Stevens, CEO, COPILOT.

Marlon added, "I am excited to join COPILOT because I believe in the company's mission of helping patients access therapies, their solid client and customer satisfaction and loyalty rates, customizable and proprietary platform with over 85% portal utilization by providers and office managers, and data reporting tools and analytics."

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT is dedicated to providing HUB and reimbursement case management services, proprietary technology benefit verification solutions, and real-time actionable data to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical device manufacturers to assist healthcare providers, and patients access medications. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland FL and is a portfolio company of QHP Capital LP, a life science focused private equity firm.

