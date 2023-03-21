BeyondEdge Joins the Linux Foundation and SONiC

Bringing Hyper-automation and IBN to Accelerate the Adoption of SONiC Deployments

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondEdge, a pioneer in software-defined networking management and intent-based networking (IBN), announced today that it has joined the Linux Foundation and its groundbreaking Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) project for the advancement of the SONiC networking OS (NOS).

As a leading independent software company with many thousands of switches being actively orchestrated across hundreds of networks worldwide, BeyondEdge knows what it takes, technology and team-wise, to manage complex and highly-available networks to meet the growing digital demands of enterprise organizations. Armed with this knowledge, and the experience gained in working with SONiC, BeyondEdge will provide the Linux Foundation's SONiC project with thought leadership and guidance regarding critical enterprise feature requirements and how to best design and deploy SONiC-powered networks using IBN orchestration and hyperautomation tools.

With a solution that orchestrates both edge and data center environments, BeyondEdge's Verity helps enterprises enhance, simplify, and automate the management of networks with the full support of large ecosystem players like Dell Technologies, Ingram Micro, Corning, and others. These partnerships are key to the proliferation of Linux Foundation offerings like SONiC.

"Joining the Linux Foundation and helping take part in bringing SONiC to the next level of market penetration was a no-brainer for us," said Amir Elbaz, founder and CEO of BeyondEdge. "We have seen the project's accelerated traction since SONiC joined the Linux Foundation last year, and the inclusion of prominent players like Microsoft and Dell within group discussions. This made it clear to us that SONiC, together with a network orchestration technology like ours, is a game-changer in the world of enterprise IT."

"We are pleased to welcome BeyondEdge as a General Member of the SONiC project," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "As a leader in enabling open-source data center NOS deployments, SONiC is expanding its robust community with members like BeyondEdge, who brings expertise in enterprise and IBN. Together, the growing community is strengthening the support model and further enhancing SONiC's scalability and reliability for cloud-native data centers."

According to analysts' reports, the private cloud services market is poised to grow by $276 billion through 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.71 percent during the forecast period. BeyondEdge sees the Linux Foundation's projects playing a key role combined with their own innovative solutions like its IBN orchestration platform, delivering a solid foundation for tremendous growth in the private cloud market.

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, data center, cloud, and edge company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for data centers, clouds, buildings, and campus-wide environments. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com .

