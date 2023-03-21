Progentec Launches PROACTIVE™ - A Novel Approach to Screen and Diagnose Lupus at an Early Stage

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic and digital technologies for management of autoimmune diseases, announced today the launch of PROACTIVE, a collaborative study with GSK aimed at identifying individuals at risk of developing lupus and guiding them through a virtual diagnostic journey. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and early detection and diagnosis are crucial for effective treatment and management. The PROACTIVE study aims to empower individuals to take control of their health by providing them with a comprehensive and personalized approach to help them evaluate their symptoms.

Progentec has brought together advanced technologies and patient engagement initiatives to identify individuals at risk of lupus and other connective tissue disorders. The PROACTIVE study will guide individuals at risk of developing lupus through a virtual diagnostic journey comprising a series of online assessments, advanced biomarker tests, virtual consultations with primary care and rheumatology specialists. The virtual diagnostic journey is designed to be convenient, accessible, and user-friendly, with the goal of providing individuals with the information and support they need to manage their condition effectively.

"We are excited to launch this transformative study, which has the potential to change the way lupus is diagnosed and managed," said Dr. Eldon Jupe, Ph.D., Principal Investigator of PROACTIVE. "We believe that this study will not only contribute substantially to our understanding of lupus during its early phases but also provide much needed answers to persons who experience unexplained symptoms attributable to lupus."

For more information about PROACTIVE and how to participate in the study, please visit ( www.proactive.progentec.com ).

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital and virtual technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com/company.

Contact:

Georg Armstrong

405-216-4818 Ext.106

corpcomms@progentec.com

Related Links:

https://www.progentec.com

View original content:

SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.