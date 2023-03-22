HiddenLayer, Inc. Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

HiddenLayer Recognized for Machine Learning Security Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, a Gartner recognized AI Application Security company, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work providing security solutions for machine learning algorithms, models and the data that power them. HiddenLayer will present its MLSecurity Platform to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. HiddenLayer will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."

HiddenLayer's MLSec Platform provides the cybersecurity protection ML models need to accelerate their adoption across industries and functions. Artificial Intelligence has exploded onto the scene. It is actively shaping the present in the image of the future, with huge advances gracing the collective newsfeed almost every week. Models such as DALL-E & Stable Diffusion are redefining the creative sphere, while AlphaTensor beats 50-year-old math records & ChatGPT is passing Industry and Academic exams. The scale is massive; for example, Gartner predicts "AI will be a critical driver of the next wave of digital innovation, creating $3.9 trillion in business value and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally by 2022."

A significant contributor to the need for HiddenLayer's MLSec Platform is a new threat vector called Adversarial Machine Learning (AML). The HiddenLayer MLSec Platform protects against: IP Theft, Dataset Privacy, Model Integrity and Model Monitoring.

"ML Security is a new challenge incapable of being resolved with old approaches. To stop this threat, one must first be able to identify it within an ocean of otherwise normal traffic interacting with the ML model(s). Only a purpose-built system with intimate knowledge of model operations will be able to make high fidelity decisions at the speed and scale necessary to thwart such attacks without impacting legitimate business," said Chris Sestito, HiddenLayer, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah , Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI/ML security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by cybersecurity investment specialist firm Ten Eleven Ventures. For additional information including product and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

