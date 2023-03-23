AvantGuard Unveils New Brand Identity Focusing On Innovative Technologies That Help Keep The World Safe From Harmful Pathogens And Microbes

AvantGuard Unveils New Brand Identity Focusing On Innovative Technologies That Help Keep The World Safe From Harmful Pathogens And Microbes

ITHACA, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard, announced today the unveiling of its new brand identity as a transformative "specialty chemical company" using groundbreaking antimicrobial chemistry of the N-halamine molecule to solve major disinfection and pathogen problems in the world today. The company's proprietary combination of specialty molecules offers the potential to create multiple, novel products, additives, and disinfecting methods to transform the way industries and consumers clean and protect surfaces in a wide array of environments.

AvantGuard (formerly known as Halomine) is focused on revolutionary technologies that extend the efficacy of chlorine-based products, providing long-lasting, continuous protection against dangerous pathogens. This extended protection gives users confidence in their disinfecting regimens, making AvantGuard essential for all surfaces where the need to eliminate bacteria and viruses matters most.

AvantGuard's rebranding entailed:

Identifying a new brand name: The name, AvantGuard, plays off of the word avantgarde, which is defined as "the advance group in any field, especially in the visual, literary, or musical arts, whose works are characterized chiefly by unorthodox and experimental methods."

Creating an accompanying tagline: "The Science of Surface Protection" positions and defines the new brand.

Establishing a brand logo: With a new and professional AvantGuard logo there is a fresh cohesive visual look, which will appear on the company website, presentations and events, ad campaigns, social media platforms, and packaging.

Launching a new website: The new website appeals to the AvantGuard target audience, as well as potential investors and partner companies. It's a space to learn about AvantGuard's mission, history, technology and products.

"With our company's rebrand, it is our mission for AvantGuard to be the leader in antimicrobial technologies, delivering products that will combat the harmful effects of disease-causing germs and bacteria, and ensure the health and safety of consumers around the world," said CEO Edward Eveleth. "Through our research, we found that consumers had a general lack of knowledge of antimicrobials and residual disinfection technology and that we needed to create an image that's intuitive and clear to our audiences."

To learn more about AvantGuard and its initiatives, please visit https://www.avantguardinc.com/

ABOUT AVANTGUARD:

AvantGuard is a chemistry-based technology and product company creating innovative solutions that provide long-term protection against viruses, bacteria, and fungi/mold, in a wide variety of applications. The company's unique proprietary combinations of specialty molecules and polymers are customized to provide prolonged antimicrobial efficacy to a wide range of surfaces and materials. AvantGuard's revolutionary solutions can not only protect against pathogens for weeks or months, but also make surfaces easier to clean, resist adhesion, prevent fouling, and inhibit the formation of biofilms.

View original content:

SOURCE AvantGuard