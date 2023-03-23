Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 (the "Form 20-F"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

The Company has also published an annual report (the "Hong Kong Annual Report") today pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com as well as the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

