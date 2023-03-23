Outdoorsy tops outdoor travel category in a16z 'Marketplace 100 List'

The world's leading marketplace in outdoor travel accelerates its momentum on the heels of being recognized as one of Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies'

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy, the leading global marketplace in outdoor travel, has been recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of the largest and fastest-growing independently operated companies on the 2023 a16z Marketplace 100 list . This ranking comes on the heels of the company being ranked No. 4 in the 'Travel and Hospitality' sector of Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies ' list.

"We are proud to be recognized for the fourth year in a row as a marketplace leader by a16z." – Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavin

Created by renowned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, the a16z 'Marketplace 100' list ranked Outdoorsy No. 29 overall, placing it alongside other great brands like Instacart, Valve, and Turo. This comes in a year that saw unprecedented consumer demand for wellness products and services offered by marketplaces like Outdoorsy who have also put a greater focus on curation and quality.

Outdoorsy's marketplace is positioned at the intersection of travel and the burgeoning wellness category. Founded on the belief that 'the outdoors is part of human nature', the company is rapidly expanding into new offerings that increase accessibility to the outdoors and improve health, wellbeing, and human connectedness.

"We are proud to be recognized for the fourth year in a row as a marketplace leader by a16z. This further validates our belief in the power of marketplaces to offer consumers the widest choice, affordability, and access," said Outdoorsy's CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Cavins. "As consumer spending shifts in the face of economic uncertainty, marketplaces are getting more innovative in how they create indispensable value and quality of experience."

The past 12 months have seen Outdoorsy further professionalize its marketplace, developing tools that empower hosts to maximize revenue while addressing the affordability concerns facing guests. The year ahead will see Outdoorsy expanding its hospitality offerings — introducing outdoor accommodations and campgrounds to create an end-to-end travel experience for consumers.

"We remain obsessive about serving our customers and using marketplace insights to give us an unmatched advantage in anticipating the travel needs of individuals and families everywhere," said Outdoorsy's CMO and Co-founder Jennifer Young. "Because our mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other is more important than ever, in a fast changing and disconnected world."

Since its founding in 2015, Outdoorsy has grown from a startup to a household name in the world of outdoor travel, and it recently exceeded $2 billion in transactions in October 2022. The majority of that revenue went straight into the hands of American households, creating a welcome new source of income for RV owners. Importantly, Outdoorsy's insurtech Roamly underpins the marketplace, differentiating itself from legacy insurance companies by removing the commercial exclusion clause and opening up new revenue streams for recreational vehicle owners in peer-to-peer marketplaces like Outdoorsy. Roamly is currently growing faster than 240% YoY.

"This honorable ranking acknowledges the strength of our team, the power of working collaboratively, and the advantage that comes when we put our guests first," Cavins said.

To learn more about Outdoorsy or to book your next road trip today, visit outdoorsy.com .

ABOUT OUTDOORSY

Outdoorsy transformed access to the outdoors with the launch of its RV rental marketplace in 2015. Today, Outdoorsy's partnership with its hosts has resulted in over 5 million days of booked travel through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Outdoorsy's hospitality ecosystem provides life-changing financial benefits for RV owners and offers guests the trust and guidance they crave to create memorable travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to Live Outdoorsy.

