Together with Thousands of Technology and Startup Companies worldwide, COMPUTEX 2023 Visitor Registration is Now Open

COMPUTEX 2023 will be staged at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Halls 1 and 2 from May 30 to June 2. In response to the opening of Taiwan borders and the gradual regularization of business visits, COMPUTEX 2023, with a new position of "Together we create", will join hands with Taiwanese and international technology companies and startups, venture capitals, accelerators, and other partners to make a full-scale physical return showcasing the most advanced technology trends and solutions. Registration to visit the show opens today; all tech professionals are welcome to register online.

Major Global ICT Giants Gather to Create a Grand Event in the Technology Ecosystem

COMPUTEX is one of the world's top three ICT exhibitions. This year, it focuses on six major themes: High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence Applications, Next-Gen Connectivity, Hyperreality, Innovations and Startups, and Sustainability. Over 1,000 exhibitors are using 3,000 booths; participating manufacturers include Acer, ADATA, ASRock, ASUS, BenQ, Delta, ESSENCORE, GIGABYTE, G.SKILL, Hanmi Micronics, InWin, Innodisk Corporation, Kioxia, MSI, Pro Gamersware, Quanta Cloud Technology, Realtek, Supermicro, Thermaltake, Transcend, YFC-BonEagle ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ZOTAC, Aten, AIC, Chenbro, Posiflex, Seasonic, PNY, Team Group, Ingrasys, and more.

In addition, InnoVEX, displaying world startups, is Asia's most iconic startup platform, linking Taiwan's innovative teams with global resources. This year, it is expected that there will be international startups from Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Japan, Italy, Poland, Thailand, and more. Their participation in the exhibition will bring innovation into the technology ecosystems through their abundant energy.

COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum Shares Futuristic Trends While Show Activities Enrich Exhibition Experience

The COMPUTEX Keynote, highly anticipated by global technology experts, is holding the first physical event since the pandemic. This year, the speakers come from leading international technology companies, providing attendees with incisive and futuristic technology insights. The COMPUTEX Forum focuses on hot topics in the ICT industry. Metaverse, semiconductors, and sustainable developments are the three main focuses, looking to the critical developmental direction of the industry.

To better the exhibition experience of international exhibitors and visitors, TAITRA integrates multiple media and resources to organize various show activities, including procurement meetings, CPX on air, guided tours, ESG Go sustainable activities, startup competition, and buyer welcome event. In addition, the organizer will also invite international media and technology influencers to attend the grand opening of COMPUTEX after the pandemic to increase the global exposure of exhibitors further.

COMPUTEX 2023 showcases Taiwan's industrial strength and will connect international manufacturers, global technology players, start-up teams, and professional buyers to create unlimited technological possibilities. The exhibition is now open for registration: https://www.computexonline.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform top international companies choose for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

