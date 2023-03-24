Mercy Named Top Health Care Provider for Supply Chain Excellence

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy was recently recognized by health care supply chain leader Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) as a "Best 50" health care provider for supply chain excellence.

"This speaks to Mercy's commitment to delivering affordable, quality patient care by driving the highest levels of efficiency within our hospital system," said Lori Pilla, Mercy's chief supply chain officer. "This is a true testament to our focus, hard work and diligence in reducing costs, mitigating inflationary increases and choosing suppliers who are fully committed to helping us deliver on our mission to provide quality care to our patients. We are honored to be nominated and in the company of so many other top supply chain organizations in the country."

For the past 15 years, GHX has spotlighted the top North American hospitals and health systems working to improve patient care through supply chain automation and innovation. Honorees are selected from a pool of more than 4,100 provider organizations connected to the GHX digital trading platform. The top performing organizations are identified and ranked based on key supply chain metrics such as purchasing volume, exception rates, exchange utilization and number of trading partner connections during the 2022 calendar year.

In the early 2000s, long before many health systems had organized logistics, Mercy supply chain leaders envisioned ways to make the supply chain more efficient and responsive to the needs of providers and patients. Those leaders, including former Mercy President and CEO Lynn Britton, who currently serves as executive chair of Mercy's board, sketched out a strategic approach that internalized and integrated critical facets of the supply chain. Since then, Mercy's supply chain has delivered more than $1 billion in savings and helped others transform their supply chain into a strategic asset for cost savings.

"Supply chain innovation is a series of small improvements that produce significant impact," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, GHX president and CEO. "This year's GHX Best 50 honorees demonstrate what's possible with focused determination for delivering affordable, quality patient care for all. As the industry continues to navigate a challenging year, organizations like Mercy are well positioned to realize the benefits of stronger, more resilient supply chains."

The full list of winners and past winners can be found at www.ghx.com/awards/best-50/. Recipients will be recognized at GHX Summit 23 in Chicago May 9-12.

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners, and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

