BOSCH HOME APPLIANCES EARNS 2023 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch home appliances is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the third year in a row. The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is the highest level of EPA recognition a manufacturer can receive, and the award is given to businesses that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency.

By designing some of the most energy and water efficient appliances available, Bosch is helping Americans reduce their environmental impact while caring for their home. Bosch believes energy-efficient appliances should be achievable for a wide range of consumers with ENERGY STAR certified products at various price points across categories. For more information about Bosch's ENERGY STAR certified products including dishwashers, laundry pairs, ventilation hoods and refrigerators, please visit: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/experience-bosch/energy-star

"Bosch home appliances is honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for the third year in a row. Sustainability is really at the core of Bosch innovation, and our passion for eco-friendly appliances and manufacturing is ever growing," said Puri Romeo, Brand Director for Region North America for Bosch home appliances. "As leaders in the appliance space, we believe in the importance of making positive changes to help consumers reduce their environmental impact through energy-saving appliances as well as taking the steps needed as a company to reach a carbon-neutral status at all BSH locations worldwide since 2020i. The work doesn't stop here and we will continue to look for opportunities to protect our planet."

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

i https://www.bsh-group.com/sustainability/planet

