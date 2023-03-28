Contrast Security Commits to 2023 AWS Summit World Tour

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced its sponsorship and participation at nine upcoming AWS Summits. At these global summits Contrast will showcase our unique self-protecting software technology that secures AWS Lambda functions with ease.

Customers deploying AWS and Contrast receive an unmatched, fully integrated application security solution that is scalable, protected against rising cyber-attacks and fits seamlessly into their larger application security (AppSec) programs. AWS is a founding, strategic alliance partner of Contrast's new partner program, the Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) , which is a global ecosystem of technology alliance, system integrators (SIs), cloud, and channel partners. Contrast's offerings are also available on the AWS Marketplace for both on-prem and cloud-native environments.

"We're excited about the strong strategic partnership Contrast has continued to build with AWS. As an advanced technology partner, Contrast can ensure security and compliance across an organization's entire lifecycle of web applications, Lambdas and APIs running on AWS," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. "We look forward to sharing our expertise with AWS Summit attendees who are looking to shift smart and defend against growing security threats while also streamlining their software development processes."

WHAT: Contrast Security is scheduled to sponsor and participate in the following AWS Summits:

April 4 - Paris, France

April 20 - Tokyo, Japan

May 4 - Berlin , Germany

May 11 - Stockholm, Sweden

May 31 - Tel Aviv, Israel

June 7 - Washington, D.C.

June 7 - London, United Kingdom

June 14 - Toronto, Canada

July 16 - New York City , New York

Register: To meet with Contrast at an upcoming AWS Summit, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/aws-summits-2023 .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

