PAKSHIELD Launches its Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

Early Backers of the Personal Protection Device will Receive an Introductory Price of $70

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAKSHIELD LLC is thrilled to announce that its crowdfunding campaign is now live on Iandiegogo for the revolutionary PAKSHIELD personal protection device, which provides peace of mind and could be life-saving during an active shooter occurrence. Early backers will receive an introductory price of $70.

"Launching our crowdfunding campaign is so exciting," said PAKSHIELD president James Trotter. "The reality is, we live in a time where we have to think about active shooter scenarios being a possibility in our schools, workplaces and communities. We created PAKSHIELD to give people of all ages some peace of mind with this proactive layer of protection."

PAKSHIELD has been engineered with high-strength material and tested to provide ballistic stopping power, which meets NIJ IIIA ballistic standards, to be used in the event of an active shooter occurrence. PAKSHIELD is a flexible, colorful device that fits easily into backpacks, messenger bags and briefcases. PAKSHIELD was created to be affordable and accessible to all, and the success of the Indiegogo campaign is crucial to making this goal a reality.

As announced earlier this month, PAKSHIELD is offering a reward program geared toward K-12 schools and parents. Individuals are encouraged to nominate a K-12 classroom of their choice at pakshield.com . Once the PAKSHIELD Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign goal is reached, a public vote will be held to pick one out of the 10 most-nominated classrooms to be awarded 30 PAKSHIELD inserts. If the goal is exceeded, more classrooms will be selected.

ABOUT PAKSHIELD LLC

PAKSHIELD LLC is a manufacturer of a high-quality personal protective device with ballistic stopping power designed to be used in the event of an active shooter occurrence. It can be easily and discreetly inserted into a backpack or other bag.

At PAKSHIELD LLC, we believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure, and we are proud to offer a device that can help provide that peace of mind. The PAKSHIELD personal protection device is just one example of our commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

