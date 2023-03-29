AllFly Raises $2.4 Million to Revolutionize Group and Event Travel

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllFly, an innovative travel technology startup based in Orlando, Florida, today announced it has secured $2.4 million in funding, led by Lightbank with participation from Corazon Capital.

The company aims to simplify and streamline the group and event travel space by offering a suite of products designed to help tour operators, meeting planners, and businesses plan, book, and manage group travel.

The funds will be used to expand AllFly's product offerings in the corporate meetings and events space with an exciting slate of feature updates to drop this summer.

As the travel industry has rebounded, the startup has experienced a surge in demand from meeting planners and corporate customers needing assistance booking airfare for team offsites, meetings, and incentive trips.

AllFly was founded by a team of travel industry veterans, including CEO Eric Peterson, COO Kenny Totten, and CPO Ameer Bacchus.

With over twenty years of experience in the group travel market, Peterson recognized the need to reduce the complexity of purchasing and managing group contracts from airlines. "For millions of group customers, buying and managing group air travel is really hard. Whether it's waiting on the phone for a group quote from the airlines or having a company of 70 people book individual flights to Cancun, there is so much of the process that happens offline," he said.

Bill Pescatello of Lightbank joined the AllFly board. Bill comments, "At Lightbank, our focus is on identifying companies that have the potential to transform large underserved markets, and AllyFly is a great example. With its innovative approach, AllyFly has quickly become a go-to choice for group travel and corporate partners in this vast ecosystem."

The corporate travel market presents an exciting opportunity, as COVID-19 has changed the way teams meet and work. AllFly has seen a significant uptick in corporate customer sign-ups during the first three months of 2023.

With this new round of funding, AllFly is well-positioned to transform the way businesses and organizations manage group travel, ultimately making the process simpler, more efficient, and more enjoyable for all involved.

AllFly is a travel technology startup based in Orlando, Florida, focused on simplifying and streamlining the group and event travel space. In November, the company went through a rebranding and was previously known as Bacarai.

In the fall of 2022, AllFly launched the AllFly Marketplace, which allows group travel planners to search and book airline group contracts online. AllFly has plans to expand its product offerings and push into corporate travel as businesses have distributed workforces that regularly need to meet up. AllFly has previously completed both the Plug and Play and SAP Concur Accelerators.

