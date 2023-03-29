The Conference Board Wins Two Awards: Best Places to Work in NY and Best Company Outlook

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board is proud to announce that it is the recipient of two Comparably awards for "Best Places to Work in New York" and "Best Company Outlook."

"We're honored to receive this recognition, which is all the more significant because it is based on feedback from our employees. Our outstanding culture is the direct result of their passion and dedication to providing the global business community with trusted insights for what's ahead. We provide a workplace where our staff have thriving careers, work-life balance, and the opportunity for purpose-driven work," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

"Best Places to Work in New York" measures how employees rate their overall workplace experiences. "Best Company Outlook" measures how confident employees are about the future success of their company, how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend, and if they're typically excited to go to work each day.

Comparably awards are based on feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Recent employee reviews on Comparably include:

"Fantastic opportunities for growth and development. Senior Leadership is always looking for new opportunities to grow, invest, and expand. This has broadened my experience and scope of work over the years."

"I have spent my entire career at The Conference Board because I continue to learn something new every day and work with a smart, dedicated, and fun group of people. If you are a lifelong learner who loves to be challenged and have fun at work, you can't find a better place."

"The Conference Board offers a great place to work. It offers chances for people to grow and develop. It respects individuality and encourages initiative."

Learn more about The Conference Board and our career opportunities at ConferenceBoard.org.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

