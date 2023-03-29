DEKRA APPOINTS JOHN TESORO TO LEAD AMERICAS REGION

ATLANTA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA S.E. today announced that John Tesoro has joined the company as Executive Vice President and President of DEKRA Americas, Inc., where he will lead the testing, inspection, and certification organization in North and South America. His appointment was effective March 1, 2023.

"John brings a successful track-record of driving business growth and advancing solution portfolios through a customer-centric approach," said DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. "With John's leadership, knowledge, and experience, I am confident that he will continue to grow DEKRA's footprint in the Americas."

An experienced technology leader, Tesoro brings extensive experience in the global safety consulting, testing, inspection, and certification industries to the role. He most recently served as President and CEO of the Americas for TÜV SÜD. He previously held senior leadership roles with Fortive and Danaher Corporation and in technology investment banking. Tesoro holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration from the William E. Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester.

"I have great respect for the people, leadership, and core purpose of DEKRA, and I am honored and grateful to lead the team in the Americas," said Tesoro. "Together, we will continue to establish DEKRA as a leading force in safety, security, and sustainability in the region through partnership with our customers and best-in-class service delivery."

About DEKRA Americas

DEKRA Americas protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA's consulting practice takes a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety and mitigating risk as a partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utility, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. DEKRA Americas is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with more than 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

