Global IPL Hair Removal Leader, Ulike, Launches AIR3 At-Home Device - Delivering Cool Comfort and Visible Results in Three Weeks

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global leader and pioneer of Sapphire IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal, has announced the U.S. launch of its most advanced at-home innovation to date, AIR3.

The beauty-tech brand launched to market in 2013 as the first and only to introduce Sapphire Contact Cooling Technology to at-home devices for painless, quick, safe, and effective permanent hair removal at home. Ulike's patented Sapphire Technology is a triple temperature control cooling system designed to maintain normal epidermal temperature during treatment, significantly reducing or eliminating any burning sensation caused by IPL flashes. When the sapphire light window is in full contact with the treatment area, it provides real-time cooling throughout the treatment process. This cooling makes the treatment more comfortable, protects the skin and allows more flashes to be delivered to the skin, increasing the effectiveness of the IPL hair removal treatment.

The Ulike AIR3 IPL hair removal device is the brand's most effective, comfortable and safe device yet thanks to this proprietary Sapphire Contact Cooling Technology and an enhanced IPL lamp that can produce flashes with up to 21J energy emitted at a rate of 0.7s/flash, delivering visible hair reduction in just three weeks of treatment. Thanks to the device's narrower surface, ergonomic shape, and the options to either stamp or auto-glide the device, the user is able to target hard-to-reach areas and conduct a full body treatment from head-to-toe in under 30 minutes. The Ulike AIR3 brings a new level of comfort and efficiency to consumers, and is FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist recommended for worry-free use.

"The AIR3 is one of the most advanced IPL hair removal devices on the market, providing users with noticeable hair reduction in three weeks," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Davin Lim. "With the AIR3, users don't have to sacrifice comfort for pain thanks to Ulike's patented design. The brand's ice-cooling technology, which lowers the skin contact temperature, works harmoniously with the AIR3's powerful IPL output to deliver efficacious but comfortable hair removal."

The Ulike AIR3 will be available, beginning today on Ulike.com and Amazon.

About Ulike:

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 4 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.

For more information on AIR3 and Ulike, please visit Ulike.com

