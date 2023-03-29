Innovaccer's ISV Partner Program Continues Rapid Growth

More than 30 companies are now partnering with Innovaccer and leveraging its industry-leading data platform to accelerate innovation and transformation in healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS23 Booth 2216 -- Today Innovaccer Inc., the 2023 Best in KLAS data platform for healthcare, announced 15 new partners have joined its rapidly growing ISV Partner Program over the past 12 months, and that five of these partners will be showcasing their transformative healthcare solutions at HIMSS23 at Innovaccer's acclaimed Partner Pavilion, located at HIMSS booth 2216.

This success is a testament to the program's ability to help ISVs rapidly innovate game-changing digital health solutions powered by the Innovaccer platform, and drive growth through leveraging Innvoaccer's proven go-to-market program and co-selling to Innovaccer's customer base of more than 65 providers, payers, and life sciences organizations.

Since the launch of Innovaccer's ISV Partner Program at HIMSS 2021, more than 45 digital health innovators have signed on to become part of the Innovaccer ecosystem. Innovaccer's partners have experienced exceptional growth with 4-7 times faster product development and over $20 million generated in net pipeline opportunities through collaboration with Innovaccer on go-to-market (GTM) activities.

"Innovaccer's ISV Partner Program continues to attract some of the most innovative vendors in healthcare, united by a common mission to make healthcare safer, more equitable, and more affordable for the communities we all serve," said Sandeep Gupta, cofounder and chief operating officer. "By leveraging our development, marketing, and sales support programs, our partners can rapidly build, validate, market, and sell interoperable, scalable solutions that improve business outcomes for their customers and clinical outcomes for the communities."

Innovaccer's ISV Partner Program helps digital health innovators expand their business opportunities by creating intelligent, scalable, and interoperable solutions on a unified patient record. By powering their solutions on Innovaccer's industry-leading data and analytics platform , partners can help their customers deliver holistic, patient-centered care through solutions that engage clinicians within their EHR clinical workflow.

"Our partnership with Innovaccer will change the way health systems can deliver behavioral health," said Ramakant Vempati, cofounder and president at Wysa. "Combined with Innovaccer's best-in-class capabilities in population health and patient care, we offer a targeted and comprehensive yet affordable and scalable behavioral health solution. With this partnership, we can extend essential services to millions at this critical time - when demand is exploding and supply simply cannot keep up."

Innovaccer's popular Partner Pavilion will be back for the third year running at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition and will feature five ISV partners who will showcase exciting solutions across five major use cases:

Transforming Mental Health Services: Wysa will exhibit its clinically validated AI mental health solution for employers, which makes behavioral health support available to employees and their families as the first step of care, and virtual human coaching for those who need more. Wysa's solution includes over 150 interactive mental resilience exercises and professional expert coaching, all underpinned by emotionally intelligent conversational AI. will exhibit its clinically validated AI mental health solution for employers, which makes behavioral health support available to employees and their families as the first step of care, and virtual human coaching for those who need more. Wysa's solution includes over 150 interactive mental resilience exercises and professional expert coaching, all underpinned by emotionally intelligent conversational AI.

Transforming Operating Room Performance: DocSpera will feature its cloud-based surgical coordination solution, which helps health systems address the clinical and strategic needs of managing elective surgery workflows. The partnership allows health systems to use DocSpera's Intelligent Scheduler™, powered by the Innovaccer platform, to address the needs of any hospital faced with the clinical and strategic challenges of elective surgery cancellations and patient backlogs. will feature its cloud-based surgical coordination solution, which helps health systems address the clinical and strategic needs of managing elective surgery workflows. The partnership allows health systems to use DocSpera's Intelligent Scheduler™, powered by the Innovaccer platform, to address the needs of any hospital faced with the clinical and strategic challenges of elective surgery cancellations and patient backlogs.

Transforming Payment Integrity: CoverSelf will show how payers can ensure payment integrity and reduce provider abrasion by simplifying the process to eliminate payment inaccuracies, helping payers avoid or eliminate the traditional "pay and chase" process providers dislike. The partnership cuts payment leakage and inaccuracy while maintaining transparency and accessibility for providers and payers; and maintaining compliance with health plans, clinical regulations, and industry standards. will show how payers can ensure payment integrity and reduce provider abrasion by simplifying the process to eliminate payment inaccuracies, helping payers avoid or eliminate the traditional "pay and chase" process providers dislike. The partnership cuts payment leakage and inaccuracy while maintaining transparency and accessibility for providers and payers; and maintaining compliance with health plans, clinical regulations, and industry standards.

Transforming Post-Acute Care: Post Acute Analytics will demonstrate its AI-driven solution that lets health systems automatically create care pathways, and track every step of patients' acute and post-acute journey. Powered by the Innovaccer platform, Post Acute Analytics helps health systems reduce the care costs for providers in bundled, ACO, and Medicare Advantage payment programs; reduce readmissions and Medicare expenditure per beneficiary; and promote in-network utilization by reducing network leakage. will demonstrate its AI-driven solution that lets health systems automatically create care pathways, and track every step of patients' acute and post-acute journey. Powered by the Innovaccer platform, Post Acute Analytics helps health systems reduce the care costs for providers in bundled, ACO, and Medicare Advantage payment programs; reduce readmissions and Medicare expenditure per beneficiary; and promote in-network utilization by reducing network leakage.

Transforming Smart Patient Management: Lana Health will spotlight its intelligent bedside assistant and personalized care-at-home app designed to improve the patient experience, support better clinical outcomes, and empower patients to take ownership of their health. Powered by the Innovaccer platform, these tools help satisfy evolving expectations of patients in an era of healthcare consumerism, while helping providers deliver a seamless, integrated care experience. will spotlight its intelligent bedside assistant and personalized care-at-home app designed to improve the patient experience, support better clinical outcomes, and empower patients to take ownership of their health. Powered by the Innovaccer platform, these tools help satisfy evolving expectations of patients in an era of healthcare consumerism, while helping providers deliver a seamless, integrated care experience.

"Working with Innovaccer gives us an opportunity to access big hospital and health ecosystems, scale faster, and provide better solutions to our customers and demonstrate a real kind of benefit to our hospital partners very quickly," said Vineet Agrawal, chief growth officer, Docspera.

For more information on Innovaccer's healthcare data platform and the full portfolio of solutions and partnerships, please visit Innovaccer's Partner Pavilion at booth 2216 at the HIMSS23 Global Health Conference & Exhibition April 17-21 in Chicago, visit innovaccer.com/himss

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care . The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

