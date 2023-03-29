Previse Solutions LLC Partners with International Justice Mission to Provide PMO and Salesforce Development Services

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse, a leading provider of technology consulting and development services, is excited to announce its partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM), a global organization dedicated to ending slavery and human trafficking.

Salesforce development and PMO services enhancing mission critical systems.

As part of the partnership, Previse will be providing project management office (PMO) services and Salesforce development work to help IJM achieve its mission of rescuing victims, bringing criminals to justice, and strengthening justice systems.

"We are proud to be working with an organization like IJM that has such an amazing mission of partnering with local governments in 29 program offices globally to create long-term, sustainable change," said Srilesh Rajagopalan, Previse Vice President of Customer Success. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to do good work while doing good for others."

The Previse team will be working closely with IJM to design and implement a customized Salesforce portal that will help the organization build a partner portal to track its casework and streamline its operations. In addition, Previse will provide PMO services to ensure that IJM's projects are executed efficiently and effectively.

"Previse's expertise in Salesforce development and PMO services will be instrumental in helping us launch mission critical systems," said Melissa Tilton, Vice President - IT PMO at IJM. "Together we are building key components of the infrastructure that will enable IJM to achieve its vision of rescuing millions, protecting half a billion and making justice unstoppable."

About Previse IT: Previse IT ( www.previseit.com ) is a technology consulting and development company that provides innovative solutions to businesses across various industries. With a team of experienced professionals, Previse IT helps clients leverage technology to improve their operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth.

About International Justice Mission: International Justice Mission ( www.ijm.org ) partners with local authorities in 29 program offices in 17 countries to combat slavery, violence against women and children, and police abuse of power. IJM's mission is to protect people in poverty from violence by rescuing victims, bringing criminals to justice, restoring survivors to safety and strength, and helping local law enforcement build a safe future that lasts. Learn more at: IJM.org .

