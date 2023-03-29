SocialClimb Launches Prospective Patient Targeting with Integrated Postcard Deployment and Tracking

LEHI, Utah, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Marketing Platform company, SocialClimb, has launched a new postcard solution aimed at helping healthcare organizations reach prospective patients in a more targeted and cost-effective manner. Traditionally, healthcare organizations have used postcards to contact potential patients residing in entire zip codes surrounding their facilities. However, this method can be expensive and lack personalization as it only considers basic demographic information and the proximity of individuals to the facility.

SocialClimb's postcard solution overcomes these challenges by providing detailed data on potential patients that allows customers to create, customize, track, and send postcard campaigns to individuals who are most likely to require the care provided by local physicians. By targeting specific individuals, the associated printing and postage costs are significantly lower, as these lists are often much smaller than typical postcard mailing lists. Because campaign tracking is included, organizations can understand the ROI associated with their campaigns and make necessary refinements for future mailings.

Unlike traditional postcard campaigns that rely on basic demographic information, SocialClimb's solution is designed to provide customers with detailed data on potential patients by condition. "By identifying individuals who are most likely to need a specific treatment, healthcare organizations can increase the effectiveness of their campaigns while minimizing costs," says Ty Allen, CEO of SocialClimb. Ty continues, "Our customers can customize their postcard campaigns based on specific patients to increase growth for a service line, procedure, or an individual physician."

SocialClimb's postcard solution provides detailed data and insights, enabling customers to track campaign performance, understand response rates, and identify areas for improvement. This data empowers organizations to make necessary refinements for future mailings, improving the effectiveness of their campaigns and reducing costs. The solution is automated, saving time and reducing the risk of errors that can occur with manual mailings. SocialClimb's postcard offering is designed to integrate seamlessly with other marketing channels, such as social media, display ads, and email marketing, allowing healthcare organizations to create multi-channel campaigns that reach potential patients across various platforms.

SocialClimb is a Healthcare Marketing Platform that helps healthcare providers target and attract patients by improving their reputations, dominating local search, and growing the value of their healthcare facility no matter how large or small. In addition to helping providers collect reviews and improve their rankings, its industry-leading platform uses deep analytics to deliver targeted reputation ads to attract the most profitable patients. Learn more about SocialClimb at SocialClimb.com.

