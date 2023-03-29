Vymo recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the leading Sales Engagement Platform for Financial Institutions, has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications for the second time. The 2023 report provides objective insights to CXOs, Business, and IT leaders about how emerging sales & distribution technologies can benefit them.

Gartner notes, "Sales engagement applications streamline how sellers orchestrate sales activities and deal workflows at scale. They optimize seller productivity by combining three key capabilities into a single interface: multichannel engagement, workflow execution, and time-saving AI/automation."

Vymo has emerged as the technology front end for financial institutions. It integrates with core systems and provides a 360-degree view of the customer in a single window. Vymo captures sales engagement activities automatically and learns what top-performing salespeople are doing. It identifies winning behaviors and creates engagement playbooks to build sales cadence at the organizational level. It unlocks the potential of your customer data and enables your salesforce to delight customers during every interaction.

Based on the report, "Vymo is recommended for distributed sales organizations operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries demanding a remote-first experience. "

"We are thrilled that Gartner has recognized us. Improving sales orchestration and execution has emerged as a big differentiator among top financial institutions to win new customers, build stronger relationships, and drive business profitability. We are proud to work with the largest banks and insurance companies in the world and continue to build the sales engagement category further," says Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

In less than six weeks of going live, Vymo delivers tangible benefits to frontline agents, managers, and sales leaders. As a result, the Daily Active Usage (DAU) is 75%, which is comparable to even top consumer applications such as Instagram and Slack. Today, Vymo works with over 65 banks, insurance companies, and financial services institutions, including -

Top 20 banks in the world to double their growth in customer acquisitions;

Asia's #1 Insurer: 5.4X increase in customer engagement;

Fortune 500 Life Insurer: 26% increase in lead conversion within a week

For more information, read Gartner, Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications, By Dan Gottlieb , Keith Jones , Roland Johnson , Amy Jenkins , Guy Wood , 27 March 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Vymo is recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for Sales Engagement.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments.

Resources

