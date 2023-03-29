WiMi Hologram Cloud Builds An Interactive Holographic 3D Visualization System for Intelligent interaction

BEIJING, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of An Interactive Holographic 3D Visualization System. The interactive holographic 3D visualization system is an integrated application system that incorporates many advanced technologies and means, such as digital twin networks, multimedia integration technologies, and human-computer interaction. This integrated system can provide users with a comprehensive and realistic information display and interaction platform and bridge the communication between the natural environment and virtual scenes.

WiMi uses 3D visualization technology to create the same visual interaction scenes in the virtual environment as the actual model. The system's intuitive visualization display enables users to understand the site from different levels and perspectives. Through the digital twin network, the system corresponds the expression of each information system in the real space to the digital model and connects each information system to form a complete and dynamically changeable 3D visualization interactive system. By interacting the data of each system with the site environment, users can obtain comprehensive and accurate real information from a real virtual space or model and dynamically analyze and simulate these data and visualize the data in the digital 3D area, forming a complete real-time data-driven system.

The system also uses multimedia integration technology to provide users with various integrated views, such as data visualization, network information sharing, historical information query, data storage, etc.

In the digital era, with the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence, human-computer intelligence interaction methods are also upgrading and developing.

From the initial face recognition to the voice assistant, from intelligent services to improve efficiency to multi-scene interaction applications to change human life, artificial intelligence interaction has been applied to smart cars, smart homes, industrial production, government services, finance, education, medical, and many other fields.

In the future, such interaction methods as WiMi's interactive holographic 3D visualization system may gradually become the mainstream of human-computer intelligent interaction, promoting a more thoughtful and efficient interplay and interaction between the natural world and the digital virtual.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

