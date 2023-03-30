Boeing Donates $250,000 to Assist with Tornado Recovery and Relief Efforts in Mississippi and Alabama

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: B.A.] is committing $250,000 to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in Mississippi and Alabama following the deadly tornadoes that affected communities across the region.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. "We're partnering closely with organizations that can quickly provide support to those in need during this challenging time, and we remain committed to these communities as they recover in the days ahead."

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:

$100,000 for American Red Cross to maintain shelters for people seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources. to maintain shelters for people seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources.

$100,000 for Feeding America to assist food distribution efforts in impacted communities. to assist food distribution efforts in impacted communities.

$50,000 for Samaritan's Purse to support clean-up and recovery efforts across Mississippi . to support clean-up and recovery efforts across

"Thanks to Boeing's generous donation, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to support families who experienced the heartbreaking tornadoes and storms across the South," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most."

"I am in Mississippi at our Samaritan's Purse disaster relief work sites in Rolling Fork and Silver City, and we are so grateful for Boeing's generosity in support of our tornado relief efforts here," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Entire towns have been leveled, and many families have lost everything they ever owned. We are committed to helping these families and communities start to recover and rebuild, and Boeing's generous gift will make a real difference."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief efforts across the Southeast.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where our colleagues live and work. Boeing employs more than 3,300 people in Mississippi and Alabama.

Boeing is active and engaged in Mississippi and Alabama communities, contributing almost $12.7 million to charitable causes over the last five years. Boeing donated more than $6 million to disaster relief and humanitarian efforts globally in 2022.

