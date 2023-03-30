Century Communities Chosen as the Highest-Ranked Homebuilder on Newsweek's 2023 List of Most Trustworthy Companies in America

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, and was the highest-ranked homebuilder on the list. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue of over $500 million were considered in the study.

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

Century Communities is proud to be recognized as the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

"Our cornerstone goal has always been to deliver 'A Home for Every Dream®,'" said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-CEO of Century Communities. "This recognition is a reflection of how much our employees and trade partners strive each and every day to fulfill that mission."

"This award is a testament to the power of treating your customers with respect and demanding high standards," said Rob Francescon, Co-CEO and President of Century Communities. "From building exceptional new homes in prime locations to making it easier than ever for our customers to purchase and finance their dream home, we are focused on continually raising the bar for what the homebuying experience should be."

Online Homebuying Pioneer

Century Communities' industry-first online homebuying experience empowers buyers to quickly find and seamlessly lock in their dream home whenever they're ready and from wherever they are—whether shopping online or on location.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

