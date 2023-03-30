Echo Global Logistics Honors Valued Partners with 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year Award

Now in its 14th year, the award recognizes Echo network carriers' commitment to service, growth, and improvement

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain solutions, is excited to announce the winners of its 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year Award, honoring specific carrier partners that showed excellence in YOY shipment and revenue growth, on time performance, billing accuracy, customer service, and overall quality standards.

Echo awarded National, Regional, and Platinum Award categories. Platinum Awards recognize select strategic, regional LTL carriers.

National LTL Carrier of the Year

XPO, Greenwich, CT

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year

PITT OHIO , Pittsburgh, PA

Platinum LTL Carrier Awards

Dependable Highway Express, Ontario, CA

Oak Harbor Freight Lines, Auburn, WA

Southeastern Freight Lines, Lexington, SC

Dayton Freight, Dayton, OH

"Recognizing the essential work our LTL carriers do is important to us at Echo," said Dave Menzel, President and COO. "This program allows us to acknowledge carriers who strive for continuous improvement, including on-time performance, exceptional customer service, and overall quality standards. We're proud to partner with these carriers for the benefit of our shippers."

"Delivering the reliable solutions our clients expect isn't possible without the hard work of our carrier partners," continued Frank Hurst, Executive Vice President of LTL Operations. "By taking the time to understand LTL carriers' operational objectives, we can make it easier for our partners to manage Echo shipments and continue to look for ways in which we can innovate our technology for greater benefit."

Launched in 2008, Echo's LTL Carrier of the Year Awards, now in its 14th year, were created to express appreciation for trucking companies, and by extension, the drivers who keep the industry moving. Critical to the global supply chain, these carriers work tirelessly to continually deliver quality service.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and temperature-controlled shipments. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

