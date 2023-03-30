HIDDEN VALLEY® RANCH LAUNCHES DILL-ICIOUS NEW FLAVOR

Ranch Enthusiasts and Pickle Lovers Can Now Dip, Dunk and Drizzle With the New Pickle Flavored Ranch, Available Exclusively at Walmart

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranch lovers and pickle fans, rejoice! Today Hidden Valley® Ranch, makers of America's favorite Original Ranch®*, is celebrating the launch of the new Pickle Flavored Hidden Valley Ranch. Available at Walmart stores nationwide just in time for spring, the dill-icious new flavor combines the creaminess of Hidden Valley Ranch with a new, tangy twist.

Pickle Flavored Hidden Valley Ranch (PRNewswire)

The introduction of Pickle Flavored Ranch is the latest example of the brand's commitment to deliver bold new flavors for any dipping occasion. The appetite for pickle-flavored products continues to grow rapidly, with the number of pickle-related offerings up 67% from 2019 to 20221. Armed with this data and other insights, Hidden Valley Ranch saw an opportunity to introduce a new flavor combination consumers will be sure to crave.

"The flavors of ranch and pickle pair extraordinarily well," said C.C. Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "The tangy, dill-pickly flavor is the perfect complement to the creamy, savory flavor profile of Hidden Valley Ranch."

Hidden Valley Pickle Flavored Ranch was inspired by Katelynne Hinckley, associate merchant, ketchup and dipping, at Walmart. "As a buyer, I'm always on the lookout for new dipping concepts, and after seeing pickle start to emerge as a flavor within snacking, I noticed a social media trend that combined a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch with a jar of pickles," Hinckley said. "As a leader in the category known for pushing boundaries when it comes to flavor profiles, Hidden Valley Ranch was the perfect partner for a highly credible and exclusive flavor innovation."

Hidden Valley Ranch Pickle Flavored Ranch is available in a 20-ounce, inverted, easy-squeeze bottle sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.88.**

Looking for recipe inspiration? Hidden Valley Ranch taste experts recommend pairing Pickle Flavored Ranch with a fried chicken sandwich or hot dogs or using it as a dip for your favorite chips, but the possibilities are truly endless! For more about Hidden Valley Pickle Flavored Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com/recipe-collections/pickles / and follow the brand on Instagram @hidden.valley or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiddenvalley/ .

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and ranch alternatives like dairy free Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch, all with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

1*Based on IRI unit sales data L52W ending 1/23/23

Circana POS TSV; Total U.S. – Multi Outlet

**Pricing at the sole discretion of retailer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hidden Valley Ranch