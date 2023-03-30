INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF NEPHROLOGY LAUNCHES GLOBAL KIDNEY HEALTH REPORT THAT SHEDS LIGHT ON CURRENT CAPACITY AROUND THE WORLD TO DELIVER KIDNEY CARE

BRUSSELS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today (March 30, 2023), at the Professor Donal O'Donoghue Global Kidney Policy Forum at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN 2023) in Bangkok, Thailand, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) presented the highlights from its third, 2023 edition of the ISN-Global Kidney Health Atlas (ISN-GKHA). A multinational study surveying the burden of kidney disease, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that, from the approximately 850 million people affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide, people of every age and race are affected, and people from disadvantaged populations are at higher risk.

The 2023 ISN-GKHA also reveals that the global burden of kidney failure remains significant, due to high treatment costs and extensive impacts on the health and well-being of people living with kidney disease. Identifying gaps in key aspects of kidney care across the world, the 2023 ISN-GKHA shows that these gaps are particularly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, although a comparison to the previous (2019) edition reveals some important positive changes in worldwide capacity to deliver kidney care, this particularly via a notable growth in dialysis facilities around the world.

Sharing these findings and key recommendations, the 2023 ISN-GKHA report aims to guide policy and advocacy efforts to promote optimal and universal kidney failure care and to provide benchmarks that will help countries track their progress over time.

