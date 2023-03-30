REVERIE MIND LAUNCHES "URGENT" PROGRAM TO PROVIDE SUBOXONE THERAPY TO ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS IN NEED

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverie Mind, a leading and rapidly growing comprehensive mental health and wellness clinic that offers patients various therapy options including clinical research trials in the neurobehavioral space including psychedelics, is pleased to announce the launch of our URGENT program designed to provide care to patients who are in need of Suboxone Therapy for opioid use disorder.

Reverie Mind is a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic clinic and research organization for mental wellness services and coordinated clinical trials. (PRNewswire)

Our URGENT program is designed to provide care to patients who are in need of Suboxone Therapy for opioid use disorder.

"The launch and formation of the URGENT program is designed to provide immediate aid to patients who are in need of addiction therapy. Patients and providers alike will have access to schedule a consultation within 24 hours and start therapy within a few days. This timeline can and will save lives. As the use of opioids as a recreational drug have skyrocketed over the past few years in both adults and adolescents, there is a clear need for a comprehensive solution, we believe the URGENT program is the answer," said Robert Wallace, Founder and CEO of Reverie Mind.

Our URGENT program is led by our Medical Director, Dr. Lauro Amezcua-Patino MD, FAPA which had the following to say, "Reverie Mind is the premiere provider of psychedelic research, ketamine, and suboxone therapy in Arizona. I'm honored to have been a part of this journey with Reverie Mind, and I am confident that under our leadership and guidance, Reverie will continue to deliver incredible results for our patients. We are beyond excited about this launch and the chance to improve people's lives one patient at a time."

The URGENT program is designed to help those in need. Our programs are tailored to treat both adults and adolescents who are suffering from Opioid Use Disorder. To learn more about Reverie Mind and our URGENT program, please call us at 1-855-738-6463 or visit us at www.reveriemind.com

About Reverie Mind

Reverie Mind is a leading and rapidly growing comprehensive mental health and wellness clinic that offers patients various therapy options including clinical research trials in the neurobehavioral space including psychedelics. With our technology platform, INFORMED, we can capture real world data, in real-time, to build better, individualized, treatment protocols. Reverie's clinics are designed to provide qualified individuals access to psychedelic therapies, special access programs, traditional therapy options, and clinical trials focused on treatments for mental wellness and pain management. Find out more at www.reveriemind.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reverie Mind