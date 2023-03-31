Newmark Named on IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 for 14th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate business, is pleased to announce the Company's selection for the prestigious 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). Recognized in the Leader Judging Size category for established global firms, Newmark has been recognized for 14 consecutive years as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisor honorees.

"Newmark is honored to have been recognized, year after year, by IAOP as one of the world's top outsourcing providers," said Rick Bertasi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Corporate Services at Newmark. "This accolade demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions to clients around the world and highlights our continued ability to navigate and lead in an ever-evolving commercial real estate environment."

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. For 2023, four areas were considered and judged: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new—or more intensified—challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® companies demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP®'s CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strive to excel, innovate and pave the way."

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion for the year ending December 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

