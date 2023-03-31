ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rollins, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - ROL

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) resulting from allegations that Rollins may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Rollins securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=2735 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation had been initiated and believed the SEC's focus to be how accruals and reserves were established at period ends and their impact on reported earnings going as far back as January 2015.

Then on February 26, 2021, Rollins announced that an internal investigation into the same matters found "a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals." On this news, Rollins share prices fell $0.87, or 2.5%, to close at $33.17 per share on February 26, 2021, damaging investors.

Then on April 18, 2022, the SEC announced that Rollins agreed to pay $8 million to settle the charges that Rollins made unsupported reductions to its accounting reserves to improperly boost its earnings per share. On this news, Rollins share price fell $0.55, or approximately 1.7%, to close at $34.29 on April 18, 2022, damaging investors.

