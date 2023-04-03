Electric Vehicles, and How to Charge Your EV, Promise to be Big Topics at New York International Auto Show

NYIAS features multiple all-new EVs and 83,000-square-foot EV Test Track

Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV charging technologies, announces it's the exclusive sponsor of NYIAS's EV Consumer Education Seminar Series

Recently launched Autel MaxiCharger DC Compact Mobile on display

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many consumers attending the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) will be looking to purchase their first electric vehicle. Everything they need to know and want to learn is at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Autel Energy is introducing its new Autel MaxiCharger DC Compact Mobile at the New York International Auto Show, taking place April 7-16 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (PRNewswire)

This year's show, April 7-16, features multiple electric vehicles. The EV Hall floor is dedicated to EVs, charging technologies and consumer awareness programs. One of the highlights of the EV exhibition is an 83,000-square-foot Electric Vehicle Test Track located on Level 1 of the auto show. Vehicles available for test drives include Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Volkswagen ID.4, Nissan Ariya, Kia EV6, BMW iXM50 and BMW i4M50.

Autel Energy is part of the EV Exhibition lineup, featuring a display with its EV chargers in Booth 1601, Level 1, Hall 1A of Javits Center. The EV charging company, whose North American operations are based in Port Washington, New York, on Long Island, is the exclusive sponsor of NYIAS's EV Consumer Education Seminar Series.

"Consumers looking to purchase an EV will need to educate themselves about the best way to charge their vehicle," says Autel Energy Chief Operating Officer John Thomas. "We're here at this year's show to answer your charging questions, and we encourage showgoers to visit our exhibit at the show.

"The good news is that charging is not complicated," Thomas said. "Eighty percent of charging is done at home. What worries people is the charging that they do away from home. We offer both solutions—at home charging as well as charging for your community. Come find our team at the show to learn more."

An educational series will take place at the "Clean Energy Stage Powered by Autel," in Autel's exhibit (Booth 1601), featuring industry leaders who will address and answer the concerns and questions of the public about EVs and electrification integrated into their daily lives. Speaking and discussion participants include representatives from AAA, Empire Clean Cities and various New York City government agencies and industry associations.

An additional aspect of Autel Energy's booth is the introduction and first display of the recently announced Autel MaxiCharger DC Compact Mobile. Autel Energy is available to demonstrate its newest lineup of EV solutions with its unique education tools to help communicate and simplify the complex nature of the electrification mobility transition.

Autel Energy's MaxiCharger family of products includes AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel's ChargeCloud, the only all-in-one charging cloud solution available today. Autel's holistic approach to curating solutions that address the needs of the entire charging ecosystem helps balance the grid while enabling the organic expansion of power access.

The 2023 New York International Auto Show runs April 7-16 at the Javits Convention Center and is open to the public daily at 10 a.m. Tickets to the show are on sale at www.autoshowNY.com.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 480kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

