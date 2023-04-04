From Boston to Berlin: Westin Hotels & Resorts Teams Up With Abbott World Marathon Majors to Get Travelers Race-Ready From Start to Finish Line in First-Ever Hospitality Collaboration

Reinforcing its commitment to wellness, Westin is helping runners take on the world's most renowned marathons with its refueled Gear Lending program and new, tailored experiences taking place during marathon weekends

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring the brand's newly reimagined and beloved WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program, Westin Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – is teaming up with Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM), the series of six of the most renowned marathons in the world, for a first-ever, multi-year hospitality partnership to champion race travelers – and their supporters – during AbbottWMM major weekends.

WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program (PRNewswire)

The collaboration – activating at select Westin properties in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City, and Tokyo – will offer new, tailored experiences to help marathoners of all levels get to the starting line and cross the finish line, as well as offer exclusive perks to celebrate the achievements of Six Star Finishers.

"For decades, travel has been a fundamental part of running, with runners selecting destinations and planning travel around coveted milestone races. Westin – a brand that has always been rooted in enhancing guests' well-being and enabling them to stay active while traveling – is supporting race travelers with new energy at the Abbott World Marathon Majors," said Catherine Flint, Senior Director, Global Brand Management, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and a new Six Star Finisher, having recently completed the Tokyo Marathon in March. "Our dedicated community of race travelers, and their supporters, can count on Westin for the latest in training and recovery programs, including our reinvigorated WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program, in order to help them move and feel their best during these monumental race weekends."

Marathon Weekend Activations Optimize Race Travelers' Westin Stays, Whether They're Prepping for a Race or Cheering From the Sidelines

From Westin hotel guests to local runners and their support teams, the brand is gearing up for complimentary wellness experiences during AbbottWMM weekends. Situated within Westin properties, the Westin Marathon Zone serves as the heart of the marathon weekend happenings, offering the following:

Recovery Concierges , who will provide best-in-class recovery tips using the new signature Gear Lending kits that are available for guests to borrow at Westin properties around the world. These innovative kits feature the latest high-tech recovery and total body strength training equipment from Hyperice and Bala , which are beneficial for recovering from a run, winding down from a day of sightseeing, or looking to improve circulation after a long-haul flight. , who will provide best-in-class recovery tips using the new signature Gear Lending kits that are available for guests to borrow at Westin properties around the world. These innovative kits feature the latest high-tech recovery and total body strength training equipment fromand, which are beneficial for recovering from a run, winding down from a day of sightseeing, or looking to improve circulation after a long-haul flight.

To help runners warm up pre-race and wind down post-race, Westin will offer dedicated training and recovery sessions led by Hyperice and Bala instructors.

Throughout the weekends, the Westin Marathon Zone will offer lite bites and beverages inspired by the brand's Eat Well Menu program that focuses on nutritious and well-balanced options for guests to stay on track while on the road. On marathon days, Eat Well Snack Packs will be available for supporters as well as convenient grab-n-go items for runners. Celebratory bites and beverages will be available post-race.

For supporters, a poster-designing station will be available to create celebratory signage for their loved one as well as branded pom poms and cowbells to cheer them on.

Curated itineraries, featuring the latest and greatest in each city, will be available to make the most of the destination on marathon weekends.

"We know that running a marathon is challenging, and participating in a marathon while traveling miles away from your routine requires extra levels of support," said Dawna Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Abbott World Marathon Majors. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Westin Hotels & Resorts to enhance the experience of runners competing in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, as well as all race travelers during their training, recovery, and all the moments in between as they pursue their greatest potential."

Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Finishers Staying at Westin Celebrated With Exclusive Perks

Together, Westin and AbbottWMM will honor the incredible accomplishments of Six Star Finishers – runners who have completed all six Majors in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. To-date, only 11,150 Six Star Finishers across 119 nationalities are a part of this esteemed and coveted circle. Exclusive perks include:

On the day before the big race, Westin will host guided pre-race shakeout runs for Six Star Hopefuls to run through the destination together.

Following the race, Six Star Finishers are invited to enjoy celebratory beverages and Eat Well bites at the Westin Marathon Zone.

Runners who show their Six Star Finisher bib while staying at Westin during race weekend will be gifted with a complimentary Hyperice Hypersphere Mini and Bala resistance bands (*available on a first-come, first-serve basis) – two products featured in the brand's Gear Lending program.

During the Boston Marathon weekend, runners can hear from running and recovery experts at the Boston Expo during a panel session hosted by Westin and AbbottWMM to learn more about the importance of recovery, especially when traveling.

The Westin experience comes to life through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-Being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. In addition to the collaboration with AbbottWMM, offerings under the Move Well pillar include the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios and the recently refueled Gear Lending program, and the on-property Run Concierges around the world who host group runs and encourage athletes of all levels to grab a RunWESTIN™ map and explore the destination.

To learn more about well-being at Westin and book your marathon stay experience at participating hotels, please visit www.westin.marriott.com and join the conversation @westin and #runwestin. Visit www.worldmarathonmajors.com to learn more about the AbbottWMM and start your journey to becoming a Six Star Finisher.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 230 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Abbott World Marathon Majors

The Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world - Tokyo Marathon, B.A.A. Boston Marathon, TCS London Marathon, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon.

Encompassing an annual series for elite runners and elite wheelchair athletes, AbbottWMM also applauds the achievements and passion of everyday champions from around the world. The AbbottWMM Six Star System is an online results hub that celebrates every runner who has completed from one to six of the races in the series and encourages them to 'Reach for the Stars'.

The AbbottWMM launched the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings in 2018 and the third AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championship race will take place on October 08, 2023 as part of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The AbbottWMM Global Run Club launched in August 2020 and aims to bring together the global community of marathon runners on a virtual platform.

For more information, visit www.Abbottwmm.com.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

