The Conafay Group Promotes Kenyon to CEO and Announces Shuy as Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conafay Group (TCG), a Washington D.C. based government relations firm, has announced that Jessica Kenyon will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and that Bryan Shuy will be appointed Senior Vice President. Ms. Kenyon formerly served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of TCG and Mr. Shuy most recently served as the Chief of Staff for Representative Andy Harris (R-MD).

Ms. Kenyon has expertise in research programs and partnerships across government, industry, and academia. Before joining TCG, she served as Vice President for Health and Life Science Programs at American Defense International. Before joining the private sector in 2011, she served as the Congressional Liaison at the U.S. Army Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), and as Director of the TATRC West Coast Field Office in Marina del Rey, California. Ms. Kenyon graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University and earned her Master of Arts from Bryn Mawr College.

Prior to working for Congressman Harris, Mr. Shuy served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary and Chief of Staff at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) where he helped coordinate the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and managed a variety of federal research, stockpiling, and preparedness programs. In addition, Mr. Shuy served as the Governmental and Political Outreach Manager at the American Society of Anesthesiologists and as the Assistant Director of Grassroots Advocacy at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Mr. Shuy is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and was also a guest lecturer at Texas A&M & Pepperdine Universities.

Stephen Conafay, the Founder and Principal of The Conafay Group, intends to remain active in the firm, focusing his attention on coalition management and policy advocacy. He will retain his title as Principal.

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), founded by DC veteran Stephen R. Conafay in 2012, is a federal government affairs consulting firm blending traditional government relations with a particular focus on non-dilutive funding for the health care industry. TCG serves organizations in the life sciences and human health, such as biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, academic and research institutions, and coalitions. The team of more than a dozen individuals brings experience from Capitol Hill, government agencies, and the pharmaceutical industry. More information at: conafaygroup.com

