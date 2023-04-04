Moovila Announces Certified Integration with ConnectWise to Bring AI-Driven Project Management Software to MSPs

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila, a pioneer in AI-driven work management software, and ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced a certified integration to deliver an end-to-end solution that combines ConnectWise PSA™ (formerly ConnectWise Mange) software with Moovila's project management platform, Perfect Project. The new integration will provide MSPs with the ability to manage complex projects and resources seamlessly, from planning to execution, while leveraging the power of AI to minimize project risks and optimize workflows and outcomes.

The integration will bring Moovila Perfect Project's AI-powered project management tools with ConnectWise PSA™ solution, enabling MSPs to leverage AI to forecast project completion, identify potential risks and conflicts, and make data-driven decisions. With Moovila's algorithms, MSPs can identify project risks, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimize resource allocation, saving time and resources while improving customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Moovila as a certified integration in our ecosystem, as a means to offer MSPs a comprehensive project management solution that combines our automation software with Moovila's AI-driven tools," said Travis Vigneau, senior director of Channel Sales and Alliances at ConnectWise. "By leveraging the power of AI, MSPs can gain a competitive edge by delivering projects on time and within budget, while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. This integration is an exciting step forward in our mission to empower MSPs to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

Moovila's autonomous project management platform combines embedded risk identification and remediation with an AI-driven PM coach through a user-friendly interface to help teams collaborate, plan, and execute projects more effectively. The platform also offers real-time data visualizations, dashboards, and alerts to provide MSPs with a comprehensive view of project status and resource utilization.

"We are excited to partner with ConnectWise to bring our AI-driven project management software to MSPs," said Mike Psenka, CEO of Moovila. "MSPs face unique challenges when it comes to project management, from complex workflows to changing customer requirements. With Moovila's AI-powered tools, MSPs can better manage resources, track progress, and quickly adapt to changing requirements, all while delivering superior service to their customers."

The certified integration between Moovila and ConnectWise is a game-changer for MSPs looking to streamline project management and maximize productivity. The integration of Moovila's Perfect Project with ConnectWise's automation software will enable MSPs to improve efficiency and reduce costs, all while staying ahead of the competition.

For more information, visit https://marketplace.connectwise.com/moovila-project-resource-management-automation-platform or www.moovila.com/integrations-connectwise

About Moovila

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.

About ConnectWise®

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

