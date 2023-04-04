Ombré Men Partners With F1 Racer, Fernando Alonso To Bring Better Personal Care To Men

DALLAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombré Men, the premium, sustainable, and natural personal care solution for men, today announced it has partnered with two-time Formula 1 World Champion racer, Fernando Alonso to bring better, natural, and more sustainable offerings to men around the globe.

This is a mission we align on with Fernando and we're excited to welcome him to the Ombré Men family!

"As a professional racer, training for peak-performance has always been a priority, and ensuring that I put effort into my personal care is just as important. The challenge is finding the time and the right products to make that commitment, but I've found that with Ombré," said Fernando Alonso. "With all of my projects in general, there are two important things that come to mind, first is sustainability, I wanted to get involved with something that helps better the world. The second is to find excellence, I am a professional athlete in a very elite sport where excellence is required. All of my projects must have the same minimum standards in quality and excellence, and I know those standards are surpassed with Ombré Men."

Ombré Men is a premium, sustainable, and natural personal care solution that is delivered straight to you, on your schedule. Every product is scientifically tested and formulated using selective ingredients that are 100% derived from nature. The line is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, free from artificial aromas, and are all pH balanced, making them safe for most skin types. In an effort to make things convenient for consumers, the brand offers everything at a discounted rate for consumers who purchase through a subscription.

"Truthfully, we're all accustomed to buying the same products, from the same brands or retailers, and many consumers do so without thinking twice. We set out to accomplish a better solution for men's personal care, and teaming up with Fernando will amplify the efforts we're putting forward," said Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Tarin. "As one of the most world-renowned and skilled athletes in his sport, we are thrilled to partner with Fernando to motivate men to take better care of themselves and be conscious of what they put in and on their bodies. As Ombré grows, our mission will remain the same, to create premium, effective, 100% natural products for men - all while being a sustainable and convenient solution for consumers. This is a mission we align on with Fernando and we're excited to welcome him to the Ombré Men family."

