Soltage Adds Three New Projects to Community Solar Portfolio in Illinois

Projects in Danville and Freeport commence construction, will sell power to commercial, municipal and residential customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soltage, an independent power producer, announced today the construction of three solar projects developed under the Illinois Community Solar Program.

"We are proud to begin construction on an additional portfolio of projects in the great state of Illinois," said Jon Cole, Soltage's Senior Vice President of Development. "Customers who subscribe to these projects receive significant savings on their electricity bills, as well as price certainty over time as these projects will be running for many decades." These solar projects, located in the cities of Freeport and Danville, demonstrate Soltage's continuing commitment to build out clean energy infrastructure to serve Illinois customers. The addition of these projects brings Soltage's community solar portfolio in the state to eleven individual assets.

Subscribers to these solar projects will include local commercial, municipal, and residential energy consumers who Soltage is serving alongside longtime Illinois partner MC Squared Energy Services. These three projects, once constructed, are anticipated to provide over 10,000 MWh of renewable energy per year and operate for a minimum of 40 years.

These projects aim to integrate both renewable energy and ecological restoration by incorporating native vegetation beneath the solar panels. The operational protocols for these solar projects feature 27 unique varieties of low profile and pollinator friendly native vegetation planted across over 20 acres of land. In addition to producing clean energy, the projects will serve as a critical habitat for local flora and fauna.

The Illinois Community Solar Program was established in 2018 by the Future Energy Jobs Act to support the development of new photovoltaic distributed generation and community solar projects in Illinois. A component of the program, Climate and Equitable Jobs Act obligates the Illinois Commerce Commission to take various actions to implement new programs, initiatives, and directives to further the State's goals of transitioning the State to 100% clean energy.

About Soltage

Soltage is a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar and storage assets for utility, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 125 clean energy projects with more than 450 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com.

